Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Aid In Hair Growth

If your'e looking for natural remedies to bolster hair growth, the ancient practise of utilising Ayurvedic herbs like Bhringraj, and Amla might come handy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera | Image:Unsplash
Ayurveda's ancient wisdom unfolds remedies that promote luscious locks and a healthy scalp. Harnessing the power of Ayurvedic herbs, people with hair growth related issues can now embark on a journey toward hair rejuvenation without relying on chemical treatments. These herbs, revered for their efficacy in stimulating hair growth and maintaining one's hair health, are not just treatments but rituals that integrate the goodness of nature into daily self-care.

Bhringraj

Dubbed the 'King of Herbs' for hair rejuvenation, Bhringraj stands at the forefront of Ayurvedic hair care. Its potent blend of nutrients like iron, magnesium, and vitamin E revitalises the scalp and strengthens hair roots. For an overnight hair revival, infuse Bhringraj leaves in coconut or sesame oil and massage the concoction into the scalp. Alternatively, a hair mask crafted from Bhringraj powder, yogurt, and lemon juice offers a nourishing treatment, leaving your hair stronger and lustrous.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Amla

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, with its abundant vitamin C and antioxidant profile, acts as a catalyst for hair growth while warding off premature greying. A concoction of dried amla boiled in coconut oil, when applied to the scalp, enriches hair roots and adds a natural sheen. Ingesting amla juice also enhances hair vitality from within, making it a dual-action remedy for hair care.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Neem

Neem’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties make it an indispensable ally in scalp health maintenance. Boiling neem leaves to create a rinse or applying a neem paste can alleviate dandruff and scalp irritation, thus paving the way for healthier hair growth.

Methi

Methi seeds, abundant in proteins and nicotinic acid, are crucial for bolstering hair follicles and curbing hair loss. A paste of soaked Methi seeds mixed with yogurt serves as a potent hair mask that moisturises the scalp and reduces dandruff, fostering an environment conducive to hair growth.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera’s hydrating and healing prowess extends to hair care, offering a moisturising retreat for the scalp and encouraging hair follicle strength. Applying fresh aloe vera gel or a concoction with coconut milk provides deep nourishment, making hair resilient and vibrant.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

