Bloom Skin: New Korean Skincare Trend Goes Viral After Glass Skin

For years now, Korean influencers have been calling the shots on what the internet is going to talk about next, in the domain of skincare. With reliable feedback and visible results, the Korean skincare brand has now become bigger than ever. Months after the glass skin trend, aiming at making people's faces resemble any and all reflective surfaces, a new trend has taken over social media, Bloom Skin.

What is bloom skin?

The glass skin trend, which originated in South Korea, focused on achieving extremely smooth, clear and reflective skin that looked almost like glass. Bloom skin, however, takes a slightly different approach. Instead of emphasising a highly glossy finish, this trend focuses on healthy, naturally radiant skin that looks soft, fresh and well-nourished.

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The idea behind Bloom Skin is to create a complexion that appears plump, hydrated and glowing from within rather than overly polished. Beauty experts say the look is more realistic and skin-friendly, making it easier for people to adopt in their daily routines.



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How to achieve Bloom Skin?

Essentially, the bloom skin trend relies more on discipline than product-driven fixes. As per the trend, maintaining healthy skin is the most important factor for the longevity of skincare. Hydration plays a major role in achieving bloom skin. Experts recommend using lightweight hydrating toners, essences and moisturisers that strengthen the skin barrier rather than breaking it with aggressive exfoliation. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and botanical extracts are often suggested because they help retain moisture and improve skin texture.

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