Updated 16 March 2026 at 12:21 IST
Bloom Skin: New Korean Skincare Trend Goes Viral After Glass Skin
Moving away from the glass skin trend, Korean beauty has now come up with a Bloom Skin routine, which advocates for consistent discipline rather than quick fixes.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
For years now, Korean influencers have been calling the shots on what the internet is going to talk about next, in the domain of skincare. With reliable feedback and visible results, the Korean skincare brand has now become bigger than ever. Months after the glass skin trend, aiming at making people's faces resemble any and all reflective surfaces, a new trend has taken over social media, Bloom Skin.
What is bloom skin?
The glass skin trend, which originated in South Korea, focused on achieving extremely smooth, clear and reflective skin that looked almost like glass. Bloom skin, however, takes a slightly different approach. Instead of emphasising a highly glossy finish, this trend focuses on healthy, naturally radiant skin that looks soft, fresh and well-nourished.
The idea behind Bloom Skin is to create a complexion that appears plump, hydrated and glowing from within rather than overly polished. Beauty experts say the look is more realistic and skin-friendly, making it easier for people to adopt in their daily routines.
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How to achieve Bloom Skin?
Essentially, the bloom skin trend relies more on discipline than product-driven fixes. As per the trend, maintaining healthy skin is the most important factor for the longevity of skincare. Hydration plays a major role in achieving bloom skin. Experts recommend using lightweight hydrating toners, essences and moisturisers that strengthen the skin barrier rather than breaking it with aggressive exfoliation. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and botanical extracts are often suggested because they help retain moisture and improve skin texture.
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Removing dead skin cells regularly can help the skin look brighter and smoother, allowing skincare products to absorb more effectively. The trend advises avoiding harsh exfoliation, as it may damage the skin barrier and lead to irritation. The third step in the skincare trend is the treatment of skin problems. The bloom skin trend emphasises identifying the exact problem with the skin and using the right products to treat just that issue. Lastly, it focuses on aggressive prevention from sun exposure. Daily use of sunscreen helps prevent dullness, pigmentation and premature ageing, which can affect the natural glow that bloom skin aims to achieve.
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 12:21 IST