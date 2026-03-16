Updated 16 March 2026 at 12:02 IST
Want To Wear Thigh-High Slit Dresses Like Celebrities? Tips To Ace The Fashion Trend And Avoid Any Faux Pas
A thigh-high slit dress can automatically make you look red carpet ready. However, the styling of these risque dresses can be challenging and make most people steer away from them.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
There is rarely a Hollywood red carpet event in which the slit dress does not make an appearance. What started as a small incision for the ease of movement has become a fashion staple. The slits on the dresses are now running up to the thighs.
However, as the saying goes, sequence and slit are forever. While a thigh-high slit dress can instantly make you look red carpet ready, most people steer clear of it to avoid the risk of a fashion faux pas. Though the look may seem intimidating, with the right styling tricks, anyone can pull it off confidently.
Pick a flattering and comfortable fabric
One of the most important factors when wearing a thigh-high slit dress is choosing the right fit and fabric. A well-tailored dress ensures that the slit falls naturally without appearing awkward or uncomfortable. Flowing fabrics such as satin, chiffon or crepe work particularly well as they drape elegantly and move gracefully as you walk.
Footwear is more important than you think
Footwear can make or break the look. Since a high slit naturally draws attention to the legs, pairing the outfit with the right shoes is essential. Strappy heels, stilettos or sleek sandals usually complement this style best as they elongate the legs and maintain a balanced silhouette.
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Choose the right innerwear
Seamless shapewear or well-fitted undergarments can help create a smooth finish and ensure comfort throughout the event. Some fashion stylists even recommend fashion tape to keep the dress securely in place, especially for very high slits. You can also opt to wear a wll-fitted shorts under your dress for your ease of mind.
Also Read: Gold With Silver: A Stylish Guide To Wearing Mixed Metal Jewellery
Balance the outfit
Balance is important when styling a bold outfit. If the slit is dramatic, consider keeping other elements of the look relatively minimal. Opt for subtle jewellery, natural makeup or a sleek hairstyle so the dress remains the centre of attention without overwhelming the overall appearance.
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Gradual movements
Another key tip is paying attention to posture and movement while wearing complicated garments. Celebrities often practise how they walk, sit and pose in high-slit gowns to avoid wardrobe mishaps. Walking with small, confident steps and being mindful while sitting can help maintain elegance while preventing the slit from revealing more than intended.
Also Read: Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Isha Ambani Turns Heads In Vintage Valentino
The legging trick
One of the easiest ways to ease into wearing a slit dress is wearing a nude coloured legging underneath it. The layer appears as bare skin, while it works best in covering it.
Do not compromise on your comfort
A thigh-high slit dress is meant to make a statement, and carrying it with poise can instantly elevate the entire look. Instead of constantly adjusting the outfit, embracing the style with ease will make it appear far more effortless. Even if you have decided to wear a high-slit dress, it is advised to try it on in private before your event.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 12:02 IST