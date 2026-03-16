Want To Wear Thigh-High Slit Dresses Like Celebrities? Tips To Ace The Fashion Trend And Avoid Any Faux Pas

There is rarely a Hollywood red carpet event in which the slit dress does not make an appearance. What started as a small incision for the ease of movement has become a fashion staple. The slits on the dresses are now running up to the thighs.

However, as the saying goes, sequence and slit are forever. While a thigh-high slit dress can instantly make you look red carpet ready, most people steer clear of it to avoid the risk of a fashion faux pas. Though the look may seem intimidating, with the right styling tricks, anyone can pull it off confidently.

Pick a flattering and comfortable fabric

Bella Hadid at amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 | Image: X

One of the most important factors when wearing a thigh-high slit dress is choosing the right fit and fabric. A well-tailored dress ensures that the slit falls naturally without appearing awkward or uncomfortable. Flowing fabrics such as satin, chiffon or crepe work particularly well as they drape elegantly and move gracefully as you walk.

Footwear is more important than you think



Representative image of Deepika Padukone | Image: X

Footwear can make or break the look. Since a high slit naturally draws attention to the legs, pairing the outfit with the right shoes is essential. Strappy heels, stilettos or sleek sandals usually complement this style best as they elongate the legs and maintain a balanced silhouette.

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Choose the right innerwear



Anne Hathaway at Bulgari event | Image: X

Seamless shapewear or well-fitted undergarments can help create a smooth finish and ensure comfort throughout the event. Some fashion stylists even recommend fashion tape to keep the dress securely in place, especially for very high slits. You can also opt to wear a wll-fitted shorts under your dress for your ease of mind.



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Balance the outfit

Jennifer Lopez at Grammy Awards | Image: X

Balance is important when styling a bold outfit. If the slit is dramatic, consider keeping other elements of the look relatively minimal. Opt for subtle jewellery, natural makeup or a sleek hairstyle so the dress remains the centre of attention without overwhelming the overall appearance.



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Gradual movements



Kiara Advani in a high slit dress | Image: X

Another key tip is paying attention to posture and movement while wearing complicated garments. Celebrities often practise how they walk, sit and pose in high-slit gowns to avoid wardrobe mishaps. Walking with small, confident steps and being mindful while sitting can help maintain elegance while preventing the slit from revealing more than intended.



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The legging trick



One of the easiest ways to ease into wearing a slit dress is wearing a nude coloured legging underneath it. The layer appears as bare skin, while it works best in covering it.

Do not compromise on your comfort

Shraddha Kapoor in a high slit dress | Image: X