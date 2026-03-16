Oscars 2026: What's Inside '85$ Moderately Happy Meal' Snack Box Served During 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: Hollywood's biggest award concluded on Sunday night at Los Angeles' iconic Dolby Theatre. The whos who of Western cinema was in attendance at the 98th Academy Awards. Several photos and videos from inside the theatre are now doing the rounds on social media.

‘Moderately Happy Meal’ served mid-show during Oscar 2026

Traditionally, the Oscar awards are followed by a fine dining gala referred to as the Governor's Ball, where guests are served with several courses of carefully crafted meals. However, since the show itself is quite lengthy, the showrunners arrange refreshments for each attendee. Social media users who attended the event have taken to their accounts to share a sneak peek at the meal box served during the show.



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An X (formerly Twitter) user shared that the meal was kept in a box under each seat of the Dolby Theatre. A note along the snack box read, "FROM THE OF CONAN O'BRIEN. Dear Nominee /Plus One / Seat-Filler, Welcome to THE OSCARS!

There, I hope you enjoy this Conan O'Brien "Moderately Happy Meal" TM Snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatre they would run you $85. Good luck tonight, have fun, and remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego. All the best, Com."

Upon unboxing, the snack pack contains a pre-packaged packet of popcorn, a small water bottle and some dark chocolate. The chocolates were also replaced with other kinds of candy in some other boxes.



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A much more sophisticated menu for the Governors Ball