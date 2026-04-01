Here's The Right Hair Wash Routine To Prevent Hair Fall, And Some Additional Tips

Everyone desires hair that look beautiful, soft, shiny and healthy. However, proper hair care isn't limited merely to applying oil or using expensive products. Washing your hair in the correct manner is just as important.

Washing hair is not a mere routine and there's no need to rush through it. Washing your hair incorrectly can actually cause damage to your locks. Follow this routine to avoid hair loss and maintain the health of your hair.

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Detangle your hair

Thoroughly detangle your hair before washing it. This significantly reduces the likelihood of breakage while washing wet hair.

If hair is not washed in the correct manner, it can lead to hair fall | Image: Freepik

Wet hair with lukewarm water

Hot water can strip your hair of its natural moisture, while cold water does not effectively cleanse the hair. Lukewarm water helps open up the pores on your scalp, making it easier to remove dirt and impurities. Therefore, always begin your hair wash routine with lukewarm water.

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Pick a shampoo for your scalp

If you have an oily scalp, opt for a deep-cleansing shampoo. If your scalp is dry, choose a hydrating shampoo. Sulfate-free shampoos are generally the best choice.

Don't apply shampoo directly

Pour the shampoo into your palm, mix it with a little water to create a light lather and then apply it to your scalp. This ensures the shampoo spreads evenly and prevents potential damage.

Always pick sulfate-free shampoos for hair health | Image: Freepik

Massage your scalp

Gently massage your scalp using your fingertips for deep and proper cleaning of the hair. This improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth.

Avoid applying excessive shampoo

Put the shampoo properly, along with the water, on your scalp. The lather will naturally spread down the length of your hair on its own.

Apply hair conditioner to the right areas

Apply conditioner only to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. Applying it directly to the scalp can lead to greasiness and hair fall.

Dry hair with a soft towel