Here's The Right Hair Wash Routine To Prevent Hair Fall, And Some Additional Tips
Washing hair is not a mere routine and there's no need to rush through it or hair loss is certain.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Everyone desires hair that look beautiful, soft, shiny and healthy. However, proper hair care isn't limited merely to applying oil or using expensive products. Washing your hair in the correct manner is just as important.
Washing hair is not a mere routine and there's no need to rush through it. Washing your hair incorrectly can actually cause damage to your locks. Follow this routine to avoid hair loss and maintain the health of your hair.
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Detangle your hair
Thoroughly detangle your hair before washing it. This significantly reduces the likelihood of breakage while washing wet hair.
Wet hair with lukewarm water
Hot water can strip your hair of its natural moisture, while cold water does not effectively cleanse the hair. Lukewarm water helps open up the pores on your scalp, making it easier to remove dirt and impurities. Therefore, always begin your hair wash routine with lukewarm water.
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Pick a shampoo for your scalp
If you have an oily scalp, opt for a deep-cleansing shampoo. If your scalp is dry, choose a hydrating shampoo. Sulfate-free shampoos are generally the best choice.
Don't apply shampoo directly
Pour the shampoo into your palm, mix it with a little water to create a light lather and then apply it to your scalp. This ensures the shampoo spreads evenly and prevents potential damage.
Massage your scalp
Gently massage your scalp using your fingertips for deep and proper cleaning of the hair. This improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth.
Avoid applying excessive shampoo
Put the shampoo properly, along with the water, on your scalp. The lather will naturally spread down the length of your hair on its own.
Apply hair conditioner to the right areas
Apply conditioner only to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair. Applying it directly to the scalp can lead to greasiness and hair fall.
Dry hair with a soft towel
Do not vigorously rub wet hair. Instead, dry it by gently pressing with a soft towel.