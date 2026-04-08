Breezy Gowns, Shorts-Top Combo To Linen Co-ord Set, 7 Fashion Trends That Up The Style Quotient For Women This Summer

As the mercury soars, it becomes even more important to choose the right fits and fabrics to work through the day effortlessly. In the summer season, comfort matters as much as staying ahead of trends and keeping up with styles. It is essential to choose fabrics that allow breathing space and help with sweat accumulation. From flowy gowns to relaxed co-ord sets, here are some key fashion picks that are set to elevate your summer style quotient.

Breezy gowns

Representative photo | Image: X

A flowy maxi or midi gown is a summer staple. These fashion pieces usually come with a noodle strap or very thin sleeves. The dresses are even more comfortable when made using cotton or chiffon fabrics in pastel shades, floral prints, or subtle patterns. These gowns allow maximum airflow and are perfect for brunches, vacations, or even casual evenings out. Pair them with minimal accessories and flats for a relaxed yet polished look.

Shorts and a top

Sara Ali Khan looks summer ready in a white tank top and denim shorts | Image: X

For a more everyday and casual look, opt for shorts and a top combination. High-waisted shorts paired with crop tops, oversized shirts, or tank tops create an easygoing yet stylish vibe. For a more comfortable look, ditch the denim shorts or the kind of bottoms that stick to your body. Cotton or linen shorts might work the best.

Linen go-ord set

Alia Bhatt looks chic in a vibrant co-ord set | Image: X

Nothing says chic like linen. A matching shirt-and-trouser or top-and-skirt set not only looks put-together but also feels incredibly light on the skin. Neutral tones like beige, white, and olive green are trending, giving off a sophisticated, minimal aesthetic.



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Kaftan sets or dresses

A neutral coloured kaftan works even better in summer | Image: X

Another summer essential in recent times is the kaftan. While many think of it as an ethnic attire, it can be paired with jeans or worn standalone, like a dress. Known for their loose fit and airy feel, they are ideal for hot and humid days. Whether worn at home, by the beach, or styled up for a casual outing, kaftans strike the perfect balance between comfort and elegance.

Cotton suits and saree



Load your wardrobe with comfortable cotton suits and sarees | Image: X

For those who love traditional wear, cotton sarees and suits are a summer essential. They are breathable, graceful, and suitable for both work and casual settings. Pair them with sleeveless blouses or contemporary cuts to give a modern twist to this classic attire.



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Long skirt and tank top

Just like the flowy maxi dress, a long skirt also provides ample breathing space while giving a modest look. Pair the midi or long skirt with a fitted tank top for a polished silhouette. Choose vibrant hues and colours to create a striking look.

Oversized denim and shirt