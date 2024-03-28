×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Common Skin Care Mistakes That Can Worsen Your Acne

From using harsh products to skipping important steps in your skincare routine, here are some common mistakes to avoid if you're struggling with acne.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Skincare Guide For Acne
Skincare Guide For Acne | Image:Pexels
Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and while it can be frustrating to deal with, certain skin care mistakes can actually exacerbate the problem. From using harsh products to skipping important steps in your skincare routine, here are some common mistakes to avoid if you're struggling with acne.

Overwashing your face

While it's important to keep your skin clean, overwashing your face can strip away its natural oils and disrupt its delicate balance, leading to increased oil production and potentially worsening acne. Stick to washing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser, and avoid scrubbing too vigorously, which can irritate the skin and trigger breakouts.

Acne breakout | Image: Pexels

Using harsh products

Many acne sufferers make the mistake of using harsh, drying products in an attempt to combat oily skin and breakouts. However, these products can strip the skin of its natural moisture and cause irritation, inflammation, and even more acne. Gentle, non-comedogenic products that won't clog pores or exacerbate acne are perfect. Avoid ingredients like alcohol, fragrances, and sulphates.

Skipping moisturiser

Some people with acne-prone skin may be tempted to skip moisturiser altogether, fearing that it will make their skin even oilier. However, skipping moisturiser can actually worsen acne by causing the skin to produce more oil in an attempt to compensate for dryness. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that won't clog pores and apply it daily to keep your skin hydrated and balanced.

Picking or popping pimples

One of the worst things you can do for your acne is to pick or pop pimples. Not only does this spread bacteria and increase the risk of infection, but it can also lead to scarring and hyperpigmentation. Instead, treat pimples with gentle spot treatments containing ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, and resist the urge to pick at your skin.

Do not pick the pimples | Image; Pexels

Overloading on products

Using too many skincare products at once can overwhelm your skin and disrupt its natural balance, leading to irritation, inflammation, and breakouts. Stick to a simple, consistent skincare routine with a few key products that target your specific concerns, such as a gentle cleanser, acne treatment, moisturiser, and sunscreen.

Ignoring sun protection

Sun exposure can exacerbate acne and cause inflammation and hyperpigmentation, so it's important to protect your skin with sunscreen every day, even if you have acne-prone skin. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and apply it generously to all exposed areas of skin, reapplying every two hours when outdoors.

Not seeking professional help

If your acne persists despite your best efforts, don't hesitate to seek professional help from a dermatologist. They can evaluate your skin, determine the underlying cause of your acne, and recommend appropriate treatments, such as prescription medications, topical treatments, or in-office procedures like chemical peels or laser therapy.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

