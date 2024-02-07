English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

DYK Orange Peel Can Help You Get Acne-Free Glowing Skin? Here's How

The orange peel, has essential oils and a distinct citrus aroma, which has a rich traditional medicine all over the world. Check out various skin benefits.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Orange
Orange | Image:Pinterest
The orange peel, contains essential oils and a distinct citrus aroma, with rich history in traditional medicine all over the world. The reason is simple. It contains certain vitamins and antioxidants that may help protect the skin and eyes from the oxidative damage and also contains limeonene, citral, decanal, valencene and linalool. 
It is one of the new trends to use  the orange peel that can boost the overall immune system.  

Here are  the benefits of orange peel:

1. Orange peel powder benefits by keeping check on acne 


Orange peel powder completely cleanses your pores and gets rid of acne-causing bacteria. It nourishes your skin and keeps breakouts, whiteheads, and blackheads at bay.

Image credits: Unsplash

 

2. Orange Peel powder makes skin glow 

Orange peel powder adds a natural glow to your skin. It improves  your hydration level and nourishes your skin. The benefits of antioxidants for skin present in this ingredient work towards protecting your skin from damage and revealing a glowing complexion.

Image credits: Unsplash

3. Decongests Pores

The acidic nature of orange peel powder helps dissolve deep-seated dirt and grime present in your pores. After unclogging your pores it also  helps you tighten your skin.

Image credits: Unsplash

4. Orange Peel powder eliminates blemishes

Orange peel powder works to remove acne marks and dark spots. The antioxidants present in this ingredient improve cell turnover to improve your skin and give you a glowing complexion.

5. Orange Peel powder brightens skin

Orange peel powder contains citric acid which helps to remove pimple marks, dark spots, and pigmentation. It improves your complexion and delivers an even skin tone.

6. Fights Ageing


Orange peel powder is a rich source of antioxidants. This proves to be extremely useful in the fight against free radicals. It helps maintain a radiant and youthful glow.

7. Tightens pores

Using orange peel powder cleanses your pores. The astringent properties of this ingredient balance sebum production and tighten your pores.

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 00:25 IST

