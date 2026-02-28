Dark Circles Ruining Your Appearance? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them

Dark circles under the eyes can ruin one's appearance and make you look old | Image: Freepik

Dark circles can ruin your appearance. As people continue to lead busy lives, fatigue seeps in unknowingly, leading to dark circles both in men and women. Dark circles not only diminish one's beauty but also make you look older. Dark circles under the eyes can be caused by excessive stress, lack of sleep, dehydration or genetic factors, they can be reduced without expensive products.

Cucumber

Cucumber is among the most popular way to remove dark circles. Cut cucumber slices, chill them in the refrigerator, and then place them on your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Cucumber is rich in water and vitamin C, which cools the skin. It helps in reducing both puffiness and darkness under the eyes.

Rose Water

Rose water is a natural toner that softens and brightens the skin. Soak a cotton ball in rose water and place it under your eyes for 10-15 minutes. Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties and can be effective in lightening dark circles. These cooling remedies relax the skin and reduce dark circles.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel is rich in medicinal properties and is considered extremely beneficial for the skin. Apply it directly under your eyes and wash it off after 10 minutes. It moisturises and reduces darkness under the eyes.

Cold Tea Bags

Cold tea bags, especially green tea or chamomile, are a great remedy for dark circles. Boil them, cool them and place them on your eyes for 15 minutes.

