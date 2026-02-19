Updated 19 February 2026 at 14:56 IST
Skincare Regime During Season Change: Prep Your Skin Right As Winter Paves The Way For Hot And Humid Summer
As winter slowly fades and the days grow warmer, your skincare also needs a subtle shift. A slow and gradual change in regime can give the skin ample time to adapt to the harsh summer weather.
The temperatures have begun to steep steadily, and the sun is shining brighter. As winter slowly fades and the days grow warmer, your skincare also needs a subtle shift. The transition from dry, chilly air to rising temperatures and humidity can confuse skin, often leading to unexpected breakouts, dullness, excess oil, or sensitivity. A slow and gradual change in regime can give the skin ample time to adapt to the harsh weather.
Use a lighter cleanser
During winter, cream-based cleansers help combat dryness. However, as humidity increases, your skin may produce more oil. Opt for a gentle foaming or gel-based cleanser that removes sweat, oil, and impurities without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Cleansing twice a day becomes even more important as temperatures climb.
No more heavy creams
Rich moisturisers that felt comforting in winter can clog pores in warmer weather. Replace thick creams with lightweight, water-based or gel moisturisers. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin that hydrate without making the skin greasy. Even oily skin needs hydration; skipping moisturiser can actually trigger more oil production.
Lessen the exfoliation
Dead skin build-up from winter dryness can cause dullness. Introduce mild exfoliation once or twice a week to unclog pores and brighten your complexion. Choose gentle chemical exfoliants over harsh scrubs to avoid irritation, especially as sun exposure increases.
Sunscreen is a must
As summer approaches, sun protection becomes non-negotiable. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher should be applied daily, even on cloudy days or when indoors. Sweat-resistant and lightweight formulations work best in humid weather. Reapply every two to three hours if you’re outdoors.
Add antioxidants in summer
Vitamin C serums are excellent during seasonal transitions. They help brighten the skin, reduce pigmentation, and offer added protection against sun damage and pollution, both common concerns during Indian summers.
Focus more on hydration
Skincare isn’t just topical. Increase your water intake and include seasonal fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges in your diet. These help maintain hydration levels and support overall skin health.
Take it easy
Seasonal change affects everyone differently. If you notice persistent acne, rashes, or unusual dryness, simplify your routine and avoid experimenting with too many products at once. Give your skin time to adjust.
