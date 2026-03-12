Don't Discard Orange Peels, Make A Face Pack Instead - Here's The Recipe

Do you also think that orange peels are useless? If so, you should dispel this misconception as soon as possible. Orange peels, rich in nutrients, can prove to be extremely beneficial for your skin. If you want your skin to glow, you should also make a face pack using orange peels and use this 1-2 times a week for visible results. It must be noted that orange extract is a major ingredient in face washes and face masks and thus, its use in homemade beauty products is encouraged.

Orange extract is a major ingredient in face wash and face pack | Image: X

How to make a face pack with orange peels?

Expose the orange peels in sunlight and allow them to dry thoroughly. Next, put the dried orange peels in a mixer and grind them into a fine powder. Now, take the orange peel powder, honey and yogurt in a bowl. Mix these three natural ingredients thoroughly to form a smooth paste.

Advertisement

A face pack makes your skin glow | Image: Freepik

How to use this homemade orange face mask?

Apply this paste to your entire face and neck. For best results, leave this face pack on your skin for about 15 minutes. Afterwards, you can wash your face. However, you should remember to do a patch test before applying this face pack to your entire face.

Benefits of this orange face pack?

A face pack made from orange peels can prove to be a boon for your skin's health. Orange peels can be used in this way for a glowing skin. This face pack can also be used to brighten dull skin or get rid of tanning. Furthermore, the ingredients in this face pack can also help keep skin firm and youthful.