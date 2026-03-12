Expert Shares Why Sunscreen Is the Most Important And Unavoidable Step Skincare Routine

Mercury rises, heat wave, harsh summer and record-breaking temperatures are a few terms that will be frequent over the next few months. As retiring winter paves the way for a hot and humid summer, skincare needs significant changes too. Greasy heavyweight products will be replaced by high-moisture locking skincare essentials. However, one item that will remain constant, and even more important than ever, is sunscreen.

Make sunscreen your best friend this summer

Dr Rinky Kapoor shares why sunscreen is the most important part of one's skincare routine. Even though most of us are aware of the importance of a good and effective sunscreen, its relevance is sometimes forgotten. Influencers and targeted ads have done a good job of inculcating the habit of reapplying sunscreen and making terms like ‘broad spectrum’, ‘UV rays’ and ‘SPF’ a part of our daily vocabulary. If you are still doubting why the said lotion is important and if you still think of it as a cosmetic addition to your vanity, it is essential to know the role it plays in blocking sun exposure.

As per the expert, “Sunscreen plays a pivotal role in shielding the skin from the long-term consequences of sun exposure. Persistent exposure to sunlight gradually breaks down the skin's natural defence mechanisms, leading to pigmentation problems, uneven skin tone, dullness, sun spots, premature ageing, and, in serious cases, skin cancer.”



Is sunscreen only for a sunny day?

Busting another myth, the medical practitioner says, “What many people underestimate is that sun protection is not just an outdoor concern. UV rays are present even on dull days, and they penetrate cloud cover and glass, meaning that everyday indoor and sheltered environments offer far less defence than most assume. The cumulative effect of this ongoing exposure gradually alters skin texture and tone.”



Why is sunscreen essential?

Dr Kapoor links several dermatological issues to prolonged sun exposure. She says, “Tanning, persistent pigmentation, and early signs of ageing are among the most common skin concerns patients seek dermatological help for. While a range of treatments can effectively address these issues, they must always be paired with consistent sun protection to maintain results and preserve long-term skin health."

Putting special emphasis on those who have undergone skin procedures, the doctor shares that the absence of sunscreen and increased exposure to the sun can undo the effects of all treatments. “Incorporating sunscreen into a daily skincare routine is one of the simplest yet most powerful steps towards healthier skin. Used consistently, it guards against environmental damage and UV radiation, keeping skin more balanced, resilient, and better positioned to hold onto the results of any treatment over time," Dr Kapoor concludes.