Here's How Yogurt Can Benefit Your Hair And Scalp - Know The Right Way To Use It

Hair loss, dryness, split ends and dandruff have become common problems. People use expensive shampoos and treatments to get rid of them, but still don't achieve the desired results. Pollution, stress, unhealthy eating habits and chemical-based products weaken hair from within. People often look for natural and home remedies for hair problems that are both safe and effective. The nutrients present in yogurt are considered beneficial for both hair and scalp. It contains protein, vitamins and lactic acid, which not only nourishes the hair but also helps maintain a healthy scalp.

Curd or yogurt nourishes hair and scalp | Image: Freepik

Cleansing the scalp

Yogurt contains lactic acid, which helps cleanse dirt, sweat and excess oil from the scalp. This opens pores and can improve hair growth. A clean scalp also strengthens hair roots.

Makes hair stronger and thicker

The proteins and vitamins found in yogurt nourish hair roots. This can reduce hair breakage and gradually make hair appear stronger and thicker. It acts as a natural tonic for weak and lifeless hair.

Provides relief from dandruff and itching

If you have been suffering from dandruff and itchy scalp for a long time, yogurt can prove beneficial for you. Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe scalp irritation and reduce dandruff.

For longer and thicker hair, use of yogurt is advised | Image: Freepik

Works as a natural conditioner

Applying yogurt to hair helps maintain natural moisture. This makes hair soft, shiny, and less tangled. Regular use can improve hair texture and make it appear healthier.

The right way to apply yogurt to your hair