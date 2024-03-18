Advertisement

Layering skincare products is a common practice in skincare routines, allowing you to address multiple skin concerns and maximise the effectiveness of each product. However, proper layering is essential to ensure optimal absorption and avoid potential interactions that could compromise your skin's health. Here are some dos and don'ts to consider when layering your skincare products.

Dos and don'ts of skincare layering | Image: Pexels

Dos of layering skincare

Always begin your skincare routine with clean skin. Use a gentle cleanser appropriate for your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping away natural oils.

Apply skincare products in order of consistency, starting with the thinnest and ending with the thickest. This allows each product to penetrate the skin effectively without creating a barrier that prevents absorption.

Before fully adding a new skincare product to your routine, perform a patch test to check for any adverse reactions or sensitivities. Apply a small amount of the product to discreet area of your skin and monitor for any signs of irritation or allergy.

Allow each skincare product to absorb fully before applying the next layer. This typically takes a few minutes, depending on the product's consistency. Waiting ensures optimal absorption and prevents pilling or product buildup.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher as the final step in your morning skincare routine. Sunscreen helps protect your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature ageing, sunburn, and skin cancer.

Tailor your skincare routine to address specific skin concerns during the day and at night. For example, use lightweight, hydrating products during the day and include targeted treatments or richer moisturisers at night for better repair and regeneration.

Don'ts of layering skincare

Avoid using too many skincare products at once, as this can overwhelm your skin and lead to irritation or breakouts. Stick to a simplified routine with essential products tailored to your skin's needs.

Be cautious when combining skincare products containing active ingredients, such as retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, and vitamin C. Mixing incompatible ingredients can cause irritation or render the products less effective.

Extend your skincare routine beyond your face to include your neck and décolletage. These areas are prone to ageing and deserve the same care and attention as your facial skin.

Even if you have oily skin, moisturiser is essential for maintaining hydration and protecting the skin's moisture barrier. Choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser suited to your skin type.

Skincare products, like food, have expiration dates. Using expired products can lead to decreased efficacy and potential skin irritation. Check the expiration dates on your products regularly and discard any that have expired.

Skincare is a huge part of selfcare. Take your time when applying skincare products, using gentle, upward motions to avoid tugging or pulling on the skin.