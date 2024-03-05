Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Mistakes That You Should Avoid In Your Skincare Routine

Are you also doing skincare for a longtime but its not helping you at all? Here are some common mistakes that you might be making during the process.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hyper-Personalised Skincare
Hyper-Personalised Skincare | Image:Unsplash
Maintaining healthy skin isn't just about following a routine, it's also about avoiding common pitfalls that can undermine your efforts. Here's a look at some of the most frequent skincare mistakes and how to sidestep them. 

1. Popping pimples

Tempting as it may be, popping pimples can worsen acne, leave scars, or lead to infections. Instead, seek professional advice from dermatologists at reputable clinics around you.

2. Skipping patch tests

Before trying new skincare products, conduct a patch test to check for adverse reactions. Applying a small amount to a discreet area can prevent potential irritation or allergic reactions.

3. Neglecting SPF on neck and hands

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen, even on your neck and hands. Opt for mineral-based sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher to prevent premature ageing and skin damage.

4. Over-exfoliating

While exfoliation is essential for skin renewal, overdoing it can cause redness and irritation. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week to maintain a healthy balance.

 

 

5. Using the same moisturiser day and night

Adjust your moisturiser based on your skin's needs throughout the day. Consider lightweight formulas with niacinamide for daytime use and richer creams with ceramides for nighttime hydration.

6. Relying solely on face wipes

While convenient, face wipes may not effectively remove all makeup and can irritate the skin. Use them as a first step, followed by a gentle cleanser for thorough makeup removal.

7. Applying ingredients at the wrong time

Some skincare ingredients, like retinol and AHAs, can increase sensitivity to sunlight. Consult with a skincare professional to find out the best time to incorporate these ingredients into your routine.

 

 

8. Neglecting hygiene

Regularly clean items that come into contact with your face, such as phones, pillowcases, and blankets. Sanitise your phone and wash pillowcases frequently to prevent dirt and oil buildup, promoting fresh, healthy skin.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

