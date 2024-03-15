Advertisement

The festival of colours, Holi, is a joyous occasion celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. However, the harsh chemicals and pigments present in traditional Holi colours can wreak havoc on your skin, causing irritation, dryness, and even allergic reactions. To protect your skin and maintain its health and glow, it's essential to follow a pre-Holi skincare routine. Here's how to prepare your skin and safeguard it from the effects of harsh colours.

Hydrate your skin

Start your pre-Holi skincare routine by ensuring your skin is well-hydrated. Drink plenty of water in the days leading up to Holi to keep your skin hydrated from within. Hydrated skin is more resilient and less prone to damage from harsh chemicals present in Holi colours.

Moisturise properly

Apply a generous amount of moisturiser to your entire body, focusing on areas that are prone to dryness such as elbows, knees, and heels. Opt for a rich, nourishing moisturiser that forms a protective barrier on the skin, helping to prevent colour from penetrating deeply and causing irritation.

Protect your lips

Don't forget to pamper your lips as well. Apply a thick layer of lip balm to keep your lips moisturised and protected from dryness and chapping. Choose a lip balm with SPF to shield your lips from the sun's harmful UV rays while you're outdoors celebrating Holi.

Oil is your saviour

Before stepping out to play Holi, apply a layer of coconut oil or a non-comedogenic oil such as almond oil or jojoba oil to your skin. These oils create a protective barrier that helps repel colours and prevents them from staining your skin. Focus on areas that are more exposed, such as your face, neck, and arms.

Hair protection

Don't forget to protect your hair from Holi colours as well. Apply a generous amount of coconut oil or a hair serum to your hair and scalp to create a protective barrier. Consider wearing a scarf or a cap to shield your hair from direct exposure to colours.

Remove any makeup

If you're wearing makeup or nail polish, remove it before playing Holi. Makeup and nail polish can trap colours and chemicals, leading to irritation and damage to your skin and nails. Cleanse your face thoroughly with a gentle cleanser and remove nail polish using a nail polish remover.