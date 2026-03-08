Eid 2026: Look Festive Ready With These Easy Makeup Hacks

With the final days of Ramadan commencing, excitement is high for the celebrations of Eid. The festival is not just about prayers, family gatherings and delicious festive meals. It is also an ocassion when people love dressing up in their best outfits. From elegant ethnic wear to statement jewellery, every detail contributes to the celebratory look. Amid this, flawless makeup only adds to the overall look. The right makeup can elevate your festive appearance and add the perfect finishing touch to your Eid ensemble. Ahead of Eid 2026, this is the time to begin prepping your skin for long-lasting makeup on Eid day.

Well-prepped skin makes the best makeup base



Representational image | Freepik

Great makeup always begins with good skincare. Before applying any products, cleanse your face thoroughly and use a moisturiser suitable for your skin type. Hydrated skin helps makeup blend smoothly and last longer throughout the day. You can also apply a primer to create an even base and minimise the appearance of pores.

Keep the base lightweight

Since Eid celebrations often last for hours, it is best to opt for a lightweight foundation or a BB cream instead of a heavy base. This will give your skin a natural, radiant finish while still evening out your complexion. Use a concealer to brighten the under-eye area and cover any blemishes.

Highlighter for glow

A subtle glow can instantly make your makeup look festive. Apply a soft highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of your nose. A peach or rose-toned blush can also add a healthy flush that complements traditional outfits beautifully.



Experiment for a unique look

Representational image | Freepik

Eid is the perfect time to experiment with eye makeup. Shades like gold, bronze, champagne and soft copper pair well with most festive outfits. Apply a neutral shade as a base and add a touch of shimmer to the eyelids for a radiant look. Finish with eyeliner and mascara to define your eyes.

Don't forget the eyebrows

Well-defined eyebrows frame the face and enhance the overall makeup look. Fill in sparse areas using a brow pencil or powder and blend it gently to maintain a natural appearance.

Highlight the lips