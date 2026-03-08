Eid AlFitr 2026 Is On March 20 Or 21? Check Expected Date, Moon Sighting Time in India

With the month of Ramadan commencing its final days, the anticipation for Eid is at an all-time high. The day is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. The festival of Eid generally falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Since the Islamic calendar follows the cycle of the moon, the exact date of Eid changes every year and is confirmed only after the crescent moon is sighted.

Expected date of Eid al-Fitr 2026 in India

In 2026, Eid al-Fitr in India is likely to be observed on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. Based on current astronomical predictions, Ramadan in India is expected to end around March 19, 2026. If the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal is sighted on the evening of March 19, Eid will be celebrated the next day, Friday, March 20.

However, if the moon is not visible that evening, Muslims will complete 30 days of Ramadan, and the festival will be observed on Saturday, March 21. As a result, both dates remain tentative until the official moon sighting announcement is made. Astronomers in Oman have projected that the Shawwal moon will be sighted there on March 19, marking Eid al-Fitr festivities from March 20.

Chand Raat celebrations

The evening when the Shawwal crescent is looked for is popularly known as Chand Raat, meaning “night of the moon.” On this evening, moon sighting committees and religious scholars across different parts of India closely observe the sky shortly after sunset.

If the crescent moon is spotted, mosques and religious authorities make public announcements confirming the arrival of Eid. Chand Raat is also a time of excitement and celebration, as markets remain open late with people shopping for clothes, sweets and gifts. Many families also apply mehendi and prepare festive dishes for the next day.



Why is Eid celebrated?

Eid al-Fitr translates to the “festival of breaking the fast.” It signifies the completion of Ramadan, a sacred month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, devote time to prayer, and practise charity and self-discipline. The day of Eid begins with a special congregational prayer held in mosques or open prayer grounds. Before offering the prayer, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr, a form of charity intended to help those in need participate in the celebrations. The festival is marked by family gatherings, visiting relatives and sharing traditional delicacies such as sheer khurma, seviyan and festive biryanis.