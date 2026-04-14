How To make Lip Scrub At Home To Prevent Chapped Lips?

Lips become dry, flaky and sometimes and sometime one can feel burning and pain when they are not cared for. When lips don't feel soft even after applying lip balm, deep care is needed. In such a situation, if you use a natural lip scrub made at home instead of chemical products, dead skin can be easily removed and lips will appear soft, pink and healthy again.

Ingredients for making lip scrub at home

– 1 tablespoon brown sugar

– 1 tablespoon shea butter

– 1 tablespoon coconut oil

– 1.5 tablespoons beeswax

– 5-6 drops vitamin E oil

– 7-8 drops lavender oil

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Lips can chap even in summers | Image: Freepik

Why are these ingredients used in lip care?

Brown sugar acts as a natural exfoliator and easily removes crust and dead skin from the lips. Shea butter deeply nourishes lips and keeps them soft for a long time. Coconut oil soothes dryness and maintains natural moisture in the lips, preventing chapping. Beeswax forms a protective layer on the lips, locking in moisture. Vitamin E oil repairs lips, helps reduce darkening and enhances glow.

Lip scrub is essential for soft and supple lips | Image: Freepik

How to make a lip balm scrub?

First, melt the wax and put it in a bowl.

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Add shea butter and stir it until it melts.

Add coconut oil and let it melt thoroughly.

Remove the oil from the oven, add vitamin E and lavender oil and mix thoroughly.

When the mixture cools slightly and begins to thicken, add sugar and stir.