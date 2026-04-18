Lack Of Sleep Is Not The Only Reason For Dark Circles; Know Other Causes Behind Under-eye Bags

For years, popular sayings, the elderly and influential forces have convinced us that dark circles are caused by a lack of sleep. While that is one of the common reasons for the condition, it is not the only cause for baggy under-eye. While inadequate rest does play a role, several other factors can contribute to tired-looking eyes. To effectively manage the condition and treat it well, it is important to understand the correct cause of dark under-eye circles.

Genetics:

As per the Cleveland Clinic, one of the most common yet overlooked reasons is genetics. If your parents have prominent dark circles, there’s a high chance you might develop them too. In such cases, the skin under the eyes tends to be thinner, making blood vessels more visible and giving a darker appearance.

Ageing:

Another major factor is ageing. As we grow older, the skin loses collagen and elasticity, causing it to thin out. This makes the under-eye area appear hollow and shadowed, often leading to visible dark circles and puffiness. Fat loss and fluid retention can further worsen the appearance of under-eye bags.

Rubbing of eyes:

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Allergies are also a significant contributor. Conditions like Allergic Rhinitis can cause inflammation and swelling, leading to puffiness and discolouration under the eyes. Frequent rubbing or itching due to allergies can further irritate the delicate skin, making dark circles more prominent.

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Dehydration:

The publication also added that dehydration is another common culprit. When your body lacks adequate fluids, the skin can appear dull and sunken, especially around the eyes. This creates a shadowy effect that resembles dark circles. Staying hydrated is essential not just for overall health but also for maintaining healthy-looking skin.



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Lifestyle habits:

Lifestyle habits also play a crucial role. Excessive screen time, for instance, can strain the eyes and lead to pigmentation over time. Similarly, high salt intake can cause water retention, resulting in puffiness under the eyes. Smoking and alcohol consumption can also damage skin health, contributing to premature ageing and dark circles.

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Sun exposure:

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