Get Rid Of Blackheads With These Easily Available Kitchen Ingredients

Small blackheads on the face can ruin your appearance. Blackheads, especially those around the nose and chin, is a major problem for many. People often go to a beauty parlor to have them removed. However, this process is quite painful and often results in redness in the affected area. Fortunately, you can find relief from this problem by adopting some simple home remedies. Everyday kitchen ingredients like honey, lemon and baking soda can help deeply cleanse your skin and also remove blackheads. The key is to use the right method and the right amount.

Why do blackheads occur?

When oil, dust and dirt accumulate in the pores of the skin, they oxidise and turn black. These are called blackheads. This problem is more common in people with oily skin. If proper cleansing is not done, the problem can worsen.

Reduce blackheads with honey and lemon

-- Add a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Mix the two together well to form a smooth paste.

-- Gently apply this paste to your nose or any other area with blackheads. Leave it on for about 15 minutes. Then, wash your face with plain water or a mild face wash.

-- Honey moisturises the skin and helps remove dirt. The properties in lemon help keep the skin clean. Regular use results in a cleaner and fresher skin appearance.

Deep skin cleansing with baking soda

-- If you want a scrub-like effect, baking soda can be useful. Take a teaspoon of baking soda in a bowl and mix it with a little water to form a thick paste.

-- Apply it to the area with blackheads. Massage gently for 2-3 minutes. Be careful not to apply too much pressure. Finally, rinse your face with lukewarm water.

-- This method helps remove dirt from the upper layer of skin, but don't use it more than once or twice a week, as it can cause dryness.

How often should you use home remedies for blackheads?

Moderation is essential when using home remedies. 1-2 times a week is sufficient. Applying it daily can have adverse effects on the skin. Those with sensitive skin should always perform a patch test first. If irritation or redness is noticed, discontinue use immediately. Practice good hygiene and use a gentle face wash daily.