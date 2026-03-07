How To Make Sunscreen At Home For Normal And Dry Skin? Know The Ingredients And Recipe

Homemade sunscreen is chemical free and good for all types of skin | Image: Freepik

Applying sunscreen is essential to protect your face from tanning and other harmful rays of the sun, no matter the weather. Sunscreen not only protects against tanning but also reduces skin damage, irritation and signs of premature aging. While many types of sunscreens are available in the market, most are expensive or contain chemicals that may not suit everyone's skin. In this situation, homemade sunscreen made from natural ingredients can be a healthy and safe option.

Sunscreen is important for the skin in all weathers | Image: Freepik

Ingredients for sensitive or normal skin

– 1/2 cup shea butter

– 2 teaspoons beeswax

– 2 teaspoons virgin coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon sesame oil

– A little carrot seed oil

– 4 drops of lavender essential oil

– A bowl

– A pump bottle

Advertisement

How to make the sunscreen?

– First, add 1/4 cup shea butter, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, and 2 tablespoons beeswax to a bowl.

Advertisement

– Place the bowl in a pan, reduce the heat and melt everything.

– Mix thoroughly.

– Leave the mixture to cool slightly.

– Once it's completely cooled, add sesame oil, carrot seed oil and lavender oil.

– Refrigerate it for 30 minutes and then store it in a pump bottle.

Sunscreen is easy to make at home and is chemical free | Image: Freepik

Ingredients for dry or normal skin

– 1/4 cup shea butter

– 2 teaspoons virgin coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon avocado oil

– 2 teaspoons yellow beeswax

– 1/2 teaspoon carrot seed oil

– 1/2 teaspoon raspberry seed oil

– A bowl

– Pump bottle

How to make the sunscreen?

– First, add the beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil to a bowl.

– Place the bowl in a pan, reduce the heat and melt everything.

– Mix thoroughly. Leave the mixture to cool slightly. Once it has cooled completely, add the carrot seed oil and raspberry seed oil.

– Refrigerate for 30 minutes and then transfer the cream into a pump bottle.