Hair Oiling 101: Unveiling The Best Time For Healthy Growth

Oiling hair has been a part of beauty routines in many cultures for a long time. A commonly asked question is whether to oil hair in the morning or at night for better growth. Hair growth depends on factors like genes, nutrition, and scalp health. A good oil massage can boost blood circulation in the scalp, which helps the nutrients reach the hair roots better. It reduces dryness, helps in strengthening roots, controls breakage, and soothes an irritated scalp. Timing of oil application can affect convenience, how well the oil is absorbed, and your hair care habits.

Benefits of oiling hair at night

Deep moisture and repair

Oiling at night nourishes the hair | Image: Freepik

Leaving oil in hair overnight allows the oil to penetrate the hair shaft completely, which minimises protein loss and makes the hair stronger and more moisturised.

Better blood circulation

Massaging the scalp while applying oil helps increase blood circulation. Better blood flow to the hair follicles delivers nutrients that boost hair growth, strengthen roots, and enhance scalp health.

Overnight repair

Applying oil overnight allows it to work continuously. This helps repair damaged hair, replace lost nutrients, and restore the hair's natural health.

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Reduces stress

Scalp massage at night helps lower stress and gives a good night's sleep | Image: Freepik

Massaging your scalp with oil can help you relax, lower stress, and possibly improve your sleep. This benefit enhances your overall well-being.

Less breakage and hair loss

Overnight oiling decreases breakage by improving the hair's elasticity. It also lubricates the strands to reduce friction while you sleep and prevents loss of protein.

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Benefits of oiling hair in the morning

Alleviates dryness

Overnight oiling alleviates dryness | Image: Freepik

Applying oil in the morning refreshes the scalp and alleviates dryness. Using a small amount of lightweight oil on dry hair ends works like a natural serum. It smooths the cuticles and reduces stiffness, making the hair shiny and easy to manage all day.

Prevents excessive oil accumulation

Short oiling sessions prevent heavy oil accumulation | Image: Freepik

Short oiling sessions of approximately 30 minutes to 2 hours prevent heavy oil accumulation and keep the hair from becoming greasy.

Suitable for an acne-prone scalp

Oiling hair in the morning is suitable for people with an oily or acne-prone scalp because it allows you to get the nourishing and protective benefits of a hair oil treatment without the pore-clogging and breakout risks.

So, which time is better?