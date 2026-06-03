Hair Oiling 101: Unveiling The Best Time For Healthy Growth
No research suggests that oiling at a specific time speeds up hair growth. However, oiling in the morning and at night has different benefits.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Oiling hair has been a part of beauty routines in many cultures for a long time. A commonly asked question is whether to oil hair in the morning or at night for better growth. Hair growth depends on factors like genes, nutrition, and scalp health. A good oil massage can boost blood circulation in the scalp, which helps the nutrients reach the hair roots better. It reduces dryness, helps in strengthening roots, controls breakage, and soothes an irritated scalp. Timing of oil application can affect convenience, how well the oil is absorbed, and your hair care habits.
Benefits of oiling hair at night
Deep moisture and repair
Leaving oil in hair overnight allows the oil to penetrate the hair shaft completely, which minimises protein loss and makes the hair stronger and more moisturised.
Better blood circulation
Massaging the scalp while applying oil helps increase blood circulation. Better blood flow to the hair follicles delivers nutrients that boost hair growth, strengthen roots, and enhance scalp health.
Overnight repair
Applying oil overnight allows it to work continuously. This helps repair damaged hair, replace lost nutrients, and restore the hair's natural health.
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Reduces stress
Massaging your scalp with oil can help you relax, lower stress, and possibly improve your sleep. This benefit enhances your overall well-being.
Less breakage and hair loss
Overnight oiling decreases breakage by improving the hair's elasticity. It also lubricates the strands to reduce friction while you sleep and prevents loss of protein.
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Benefits of oiling hair in the morning
Alleviates dryness
Applying oil in the morning refreshes the scalp and alleviates dryness. Using a small amount of lightweight oil on dry hair ends works like a natural serum. It smooths the cuticles and reduces stiffness, making the hair shiny and easy to manage all day.
Prevents excessive oil accumulation
Short oiling sessions of approximately 30 minutes to 2 hours prevent heavy oil accumulation and keep the hair from becoming greasy.
Suitable for an acne-prone scalp
Oiling hair in the morning is suitable for people with an oily or acne-prone scalp because it allows you to get the nourishing and protective benefits of a hair oil treatment without the pore-clogging and breakout risks.
So, which time is better?
When it comes to hair oiling, there is no perfect time for hair growth. Whether you choose morning or night, consistent scalp care, a balanced diet, and gentle hair practices are likely to play a much bigger role in maintaining healthy hair over the long term.