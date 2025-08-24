Hartalika Teej 2025: How To Keep Your Makeup Fresh And Dewy All Day During Fast

Hartalika Teej, falling on August 26 this year, is a festival where women observe fasts, perform rituals and dress up beautifully in vibrant attire, jewellery and makeup. Women celebrate this festival with enthusiasm for marital bliss. Since the day involves long hours of prayers, social gatherings, and celebrations, keeping your makeup fresh and dewy from morning till evening can be a real challenge. With the right techniques and products, however, you can enjoy a radiant look that lasts throughout the day. By following these simple yet effective steps, you can look radiant and picture-perfect throughout Hartalika Teej 2025, ensuring your makeup matches the festive glow of the day.

Begin with skin prep

Fresh makeup starts with healthy, hydrated skin. Cleanse your face thoroughly and apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer. Follow it up with a hydrating primer to ensure your base stays smooth and glowing. If you have oily skin, use a mattifying primer only on the T-zone to prevent excess shine.

Image for representation | Image: Freepik

Choose a long-lasting base

Opt for a lightweight, dewy-finish foundation or a BB cream that offers medium coverage without looking cakey. Set the base lightly with a translucent powder, focusing on areas prone to creasing. A setting spray at this stage helps lock everything in place.

Go for cream formulas

For blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow, cream-based products work best as they blend seamlessly into the skin and maintain a natural, glowing look. A peach or rose-toned blush can complement traditional outfits perfectly.

Smudge-proof eyes and lips

Since rituals and gatherings may last long, use waterproof eyeliner and mascara to avoid smudging. For lips, go for long-wear matte or satin formulas and layer them with a tinted gloss for that fresh, dewy effect.

Image for representation | Image: Freepik

Refresh on-the-go

Carry blotting papers, a compact powder, and a mini facial mist in your bag. A quick blot and spritz can instantly revive tired makeup and restore freshness.

Lock in with setting spray