Have Dark Elbows? Here's How To Get Back The Natural Colour Of Your Skin

To eliminate darkness and dryness on your elbows, you can turn to an incredibly simple remedy. By simply mixing just two ingredients and applying them to your skin, you will not only reduce the discoloration on your elbows but also transform the dry, rough skin into soft, smooth skin. For best results, you should incorporate this home remedy into your skincare routine 1–2 times a week.

Petroleum Jelly and Turmeric: First, scoop one spoonful of petroleum jelly or vaseline into a small bowl. Next, add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder to the same bowl. For better results, it is recommended to use Kasturi turmeric (wild turmeric). You must mix these two ingredients together thoroughly.

Dry skin accompanies dark elbows | Image: Freepik

How to apply and remove: Apply the paste generously and evenly over your elbows. For best results, leave the paste on for at least 30 minutes. If possible, you may even leave the paste on your elbows overnight. After 30 minutes, or the following morning, wash your elbows clean. Use lukewarm water to rinse your skin.

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A mixture of vaseline and turmeric can help you get rid of dark elbows | Image: Freepik

Achieve radiant skin: Within just a few weeks of applying this mixture, you will begin to notice positive results. Petroleum jelly helps to hydrate the skin, while turmeric works to reduce tanning and improve overall skin tone. If you are looking to get rid of dark elbows, mixing petroleum jelly and turmeric and applying it in this manner is an effective solution. All in all, this nutrient-rich mixture can prove to be a true boon for your skin.

