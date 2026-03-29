What Is Jade Roller And Gua Sha? Know How To Use The Viral Skincare Products

Jade roller and Gua Sha are skincare products that have gained massive popularity over the years. Even if their names don't ring a bell, a picture of the beauty tools will remind you exactly what they are and where they can be seen. From supermarket shelves and Instagram reels to bathroom closets, the skincare products have become staples in many beauty routines. The tools find their roots in China and are now gaining popularity worldwide.

What is a Jade Roller? How to use it?

A handheld tool, the jade roller comes with two stones attached to its ends. These stones work on a rolling mechanism. It is designed to gently massage the face, boost blood circulation, and reduce puffiness. It is believed that regular use of a jade roller helps leave the skin fresh and youthful.



Also Read: 11 Kitchen Hacks That Will Make Even Basic Food Taste Better

Representative image of jade Roller | Image: Freepik

To use the jade roller, start by cleaning the face. Apply a serum, facial oil, or moisturiser to allow the roller to glide smoothly. Begin at the centre of your face and roll outward in upward motions. Focus should remain on areas such as cheeks, jawline, and forehead. The smaller end of the roller should be used for delicate areas like under the eyes. Spend about 5–10 minutes daily for visible improvement.

What is Gua Sha, and how to use it?

Gua sha simply appears like a small stone shaped with curves. It is used to perform a gentle scraping technique on the skin. It helps sculpt facial muscles, improve lymphatic drainage, and relieve tension.



Also Read: Skip The Queues, Here's How To Make The Perfect Benne Dosa At Home



Advertisement

Representative image gua sha jade Roller | Image: Freepik