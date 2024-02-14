Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

How To Achieve Grunge Makeup Look For An Edgy Aesthetic

Here's how to master the art of grunge makeup in a few simple steps to embrace edgy glamour.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Grunge makeup look
Grunge makeup look | Image:Unsplash
The grunge makeup look is all about embracing a rebellious and edgy aesthetic, characterized by smudged eyeliner, dark lips, and a lived-in, effortless vibe. Whether you're channeling '90s nostalgia or simply love the bold and unconventional, achieving the grunge makeup look is easier than you might think. Here's how to master the art of grunge makeup in a few simple steps.

Start with a flawless base

Begin by prepping your skin with a hydrating moisturiser and a mattifying primer to create a smooth and even canvas for makeup application. Apply a medium-coverage foundation or tinted moisturiser to even out your skin tone, followed by concealer to camouflage any imperfections or blemishes.

Emphasise eyes with smokey eyeshadow

Grunge makeup is known for its smokey, smudged eye makeup, so reach for a palette of matte eyeshadows in earthy tones such as taupe, brown, and charcoal. Apply a neutral shade all over your eyelids as a base, then layer darker shades in the crease and along the lower lash line, blending seamlessly for a soft, diffused effect. Use a black or dark brown eyeliner to rim your upper and lower lash lines, smudging it slightly for a lived-in look.

Define brows with boldness

Strong, defined brows are a hallmark of the grunge makeup look, so fill in your eyebrows with a brow pencil or powder in a shade that matches your hair color. Aim for a slightly thicker and more unkempt shape, brushing through your brows with a brush to soften any harsh lines and create a natural, textured finish.

Create drama with dark lips

No grunge makeup look is complete without a bold lip color, so opt for deep, vampy shades such as burgundy, plum, or espresso brown. Choose a matte or satin finish lipstick or liquid lipstick for long-lasting wear, applying it straight from the tube or with a lip brush for precision. Blot your lips with a tissue to remove excess product and create a more muted, stained effect.

Finish with an effortless edge

To add the finishing touches to your grunge makeup look, apply a generous coat of volumizing mascara to your upper and lower lashes for added drama and intensity. For an extra edgy touch, lightly dust a matte bronzer or contour powder along the hollows of your cheeks and temples to sculpt and define your facial features.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

