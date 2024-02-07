Advertisement

Makeup enthusiasts are well aware about the power of eye makeup. It can completely transition your look and add more glam to it. To add an edge to your regular makeup look, just play with your eyes and you will be surprised with the results. Eye makeup can completely elevate your look and make your most basic outfit look chic.

If you are a beginner and trying to experiment with your eye makeup, here are a few must have products that you need in your pouch.

Mascara

Who does not like long flashy eye lashes? Apply a coat or two of mascara and see the magic. It will make your eyes look bigger and thus give you an entirely different look. If you are applying it on bare eyes, then make sure you go for a good volumizing mascara that will make you look wide awake with a few strokes.

File photo of girl applying mascara | Image: Unsplash

Black eyeliner

This product is a bit tricky, especially for beginners. It takes a lot of practice to get your eyeliner right. However, once you have mastered the art, there is no stopping you. This is a great way to enhance and define your eyes. You can apply it in different ways. While some choose a regular straight liner look, others opt for a winged eyeliner look.

File photo of girl applying eye liner | Image: Unsplash

Neutral eyeshadow palette

An eye shadow palette is not considered an essential makeup product. However, for those who love to play with makeup and experiment new looks, it's a must. If it is your first eyeshadow palette, make sure you purchase a neutral one, just to be on the safe side.

File photo of neutral eyeshadow palette | Image: Unsplash

Black kajal

A black kajal is the most basic yet versatile makeup product. Also, for most, it is the first ever product. All you need to do is apply a single stroke of kajal on your waterline and it can completely change your look. A kajal defines your eyes like no other makeup product would. Make sure that you invest in a long-lasting, smudge-proof kajal as a smudged kajal can completely ruin your look.