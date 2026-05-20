How To Apply Multani Mitti Correctly On Face For Maximum Skin Benefits

Multani Mitti (Fuller's Earth) has been used for centuries to achieve beautiful and flawless skin. From age-old home remedies passed down by grandmothers to modern skincare routines. It is considered an infallible remedy for combating oily skin and acne. But do you know the correct way to apply it? People often leave a Multani Mitti face pack on until it dries completely, forms a crust or begins to crack. If you follow this practice, it may actually cause more harm than good to your skin. Let's discover the correct method for applying Multani Mitti.

When Multani Mitti dries completely on the face, it strips away not only the skin's natural oils but also its internal moisture. Consequently, the skin becomes extremely dry and lifeless. For individuals with dry or sensitive skin, this can lead to irritation, redness, and rashes.

Multani mitti cleans the skin from deep within | Image: Freepik

To reap the full benefits of Multani Mitti, it is crucial to apply it correctly and for the appropriate duration.

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Prepare the face pack

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Create a Multani Mitti paste tailored to your specific skin type. Those with oily skin can mix it with rose water or tomato juice. Individuals with dry skin should mix it with raw milk, honey or yogurt to help retain the skin's moisture.

Cleanse your face

Before applying the pack, wash your face with a mild face wash to remove any dirt and impurities.

Mosturise your face after using Multani Mitti | Image: Freepik

How long can you leave multani mitti on your face?

Apply an even layer of the pack over your face. Leave it on for only 10 to 12 minutes. As soon as you feel the pack beginning to dry slightly, wash it off.

How to wash it off correctly?

Instead of splashing water directly onto your face and scrubbing vigorously, first dampen your face with a few drops of water. Once the pack becomes moist again, rinse it off with clean water while gently massaging in a circular motion.

Moisturiser is essential