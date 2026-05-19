Niacinamide And Vitamin C: Can You Use Them Together?

Niacinamide and Vitamin C have become staples in skincare routines, ranging from serums to moisturisers. A long-standing skincare myth suggests that the two ingredients should not be mixed. However, modern formulations allow both ingredients to work well together and may even improve overall skincare results.

What is niacinamide?

Niacinamide controls excess oil production | Image: Freepik

It is a form of Vitamin B3 that is commonly used in skincare products. It is used to control excess oil, reduce redness and improve overall skin texture. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it also helps strengthen the skin barrier and improve the skin's hydration level. Many people use niacinamide to calm sensitive skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores.

Benefits of using niacinamide

Supports skin barrier

It helps enhance the skin barrier. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this ingredient helps lock moisture in and keep pollutants or other potential irritants out, making the skin more hydrated and less sensitive.

Reduces the appearance of pores

Niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of pores in a few ways. By strengthening the skin barrier and improving elasticity, pores appear less noticeable and more even.

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Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

According to an expert, using Niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production, which improves elasticity, and by supporting a healthy skin barrier that keeps skin hydrated and plump.

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What is Vitamin C?

Vitamin C improves uneven skin tone | Image: Freepik

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant which is widely used in skincare products for brightening and protecting the skin. Experts say that it helps in reducing dark spots, improving uneven skin tone and protecting the skin from environmental damage which is caused by pollution and sun exposure. According to Harvard Health, antioxidants like vitamin C help fight radicals that contribute to skin damage and ageing.

Benefits of using Vitamin C

Brightens skin

Vitamin C inhibits excess melanin production, which helps diminish dullness and give the skin a glowing complexion.

Fades hyperpigmentation

Using Vitamin C lightens dark spots, age spots, and acne scars to create a more even skin tone.

Boosts collagen

According to Harvard Health, Vitamin C helps stimulate the skin's natural collagen. This helps improve firmness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Can they be used together?

Skincare experts say yes. Earlier, combining the two ingredients was considered futile because studies suggested that it reduced their effectiveness. Modern skincare products are formulated differently and are generally considered safe to use together. According to Healthline, many dermatologists believe niacinamide and vitamin C can complement each other when included in a skincare routine properly.

Benefits of using them together

Using Vitamin C and niacinamide offers multiple skincare benefits, including:

Brighter-looking skin

Using both serums improves skin texture and makes it bright | Image: Freepik

Since niacinamide and Vitamin C both have skin-brightening factors, using them together improves skin texture, and it helps the skin to more bright and fresh.

Reduced pigmentation and dark spots

Both ingredients target hyperpigmentation but in different ways. Vitamin C inhibits the enzyme that produces pigment, while Niacinamide prevents that pigment from transferring to skin cells.

Better hydration

Niacinamide and Vitamin C keep the skin hydrated | Image: Freepik

Niacinamide helps the skin retain moisture and strengthen its protective barrier, which can help soothe the potential irritation sometimes caused by acidic Vitamin C.

How to use them in a routine?

Skincare experts suggest applying vitamin C after cleansing because it is commonly used as an antioxidant serum during the daytime. Meanwhile, niacinamide can be layered afterwards along with a moisturiser or a sunscreen. A basic skincare routine including Vitamin C and niacinamide should look like this:

Cleanser

Vitamin C serum

Niacinamide serum

Moisturiser

Sunscreen

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Who should be careful?