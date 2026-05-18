Rice Water Or Coconut Water, Which Hair Growth Remedy Works Better In Summer?

Summer can often lead to problems like scalp issues, sweat buildup, dryness, frizz, and hair breakage. As a result, many people incline towards natural haircare remedies such as using coconut water and rice water to maintain healthy hair during hot and humid months. While rice water has become a viral beauty trend for strengthening hair strands, coconut water is increasingly being used for hydration and scalp care. According to experts, both offer different benefits, especially during the summer haircare routine.

Rice water for hair growth

Rice water is the starchy liquid that is left after soaking or boiling rice. It is rich in amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins B and E, and inositol. These nutrients help improve the hair texture and reduce breakage. According to Medical News Today, there are several benefits of using rice water for hair growth.

Strengthens hair and reduces breakage

Since it contains amino acids, it helps in repairing hair fibres. With improved hair fibres, the hair strength increases, and it reduces split ends.

Promotes hair growth

Rice water contains inositol, which is a type of carbohydrate. The inositol helps repair damaged hair and stimulate hair follicle growth.

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Improves shine

The starch in rice water coats the cuticle, which helps in reducing surface friction and increasing elasticity for a glossy finish.

Supports scalp health

Rice water helps balance the scalp's pH levels. It can reduce dandruff and create a healthy environment for growth.

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Coconut water for hair growth

Coconut water contains minerals, electrolytes, amino acids, and hydration-supporting nutrients. Unlike heavy oils, it feels lightweight and cooling on the scalp, making it popular during humid weather. Possible benefits of using coconut water are:

Deep Hydration

Coconut water has high water and electrolyte content, which makes it a lightweight moisturiser that quenches dry hair without weighing it down.

Scalp Protection

Coconut water contains lauric acid and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight dandruff, soothe itchiness, and balance the scalp's natural pH.

Reduced Breakage

Coconut water helps nourish the hair shaft, which makes it more resilient to everyday wear and tear and styling.

Adds Natural Shine

Regular use of coconut water leaves hair feeling silky, soft, and lustrous.

Also Read: Why Sunscreen Reapplication Matters

Which works better in summer?