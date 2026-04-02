How To Get Rid Of Darkness In The Neck? Here Are Some Home Remedies

A thick layer of sweat, dust and dead skin cells tends to accumulate on the neck overtime. This causes darkening in the neck region, which ruins your appearance. While bathing too, this region gets neglected, leading to further discolouration. Your very own kitchen has some effective home remedies that can make the neck discoloration vanish with regular use and restore the original colour of the skin in the affected area.

Darkness in the neck is due to dead skin cells and dirt accumulation overtime | Image: Freepik

Baking Soda

Baking soda is considered an excellent exfoliator. It draws out dirt and impurities lodged deep within the layers of the skin.

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How to use: Take a small amount of baking soda in a clean bowl and add just enough water to create a smooth paste. Apply this paste thoroughly to your neck. Once it has dried slightly, wet your fingers and gently rub the area to remove the paste. You will notice that all the accumulated grime and the dark layer on your neck come off with ease.

Lemon and Honey

The citric acid present in lemons acts as a natural bleaching agent, while honey moistures the skin.

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A dark neck can ruin you appearance | Image: Freepik

How to use: Mix one teaspoon of honey with one teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Apply this mixture over your entire neck and leave it on for about 10–15 minutes. The lemon works to fade the discolouration, while honey leaves the skin feeling soft and supple. This remedy not only brightens the complexion but also improves the overall health of the skin.

Ubtan of Gram Flour, Yogurt and Turmeric

Ubtan or herbal paste is a skin remedy passed down from across generations. This is the oldest and most effective method tan removal.