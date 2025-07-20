Humidity, Hair, Hell: Tips To Keep Hair Frizz Free This Monsoon

The monsoon season can be a challenging time for hair care. As the weather gets stick and humidity levels rise, frizz, dryness and breakage can damage your shiny locks. Follow these tips to keep your hair smooth and healthy during the rainy weather.

What is frizz in hair?

Frizz occurs when your hair absorbs moisture from the air. This causes it to swell and lose its natural shape and feel. A good hair care routine that is suited for your hair type can help battle frizzy hair.

Also read: Expert Reveals The Secret To Achieving Longer And Fuller Hair

Hair frizz occurs in monsoon | Image for representation from Freepik

How to get frizz-free hair?

– Wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to eliminate excess oil, dirt and sweat.

– Use a hydrating mask or deep conditioning treatment to lock in moisture and nourish your hair.

– A conditioner can help your hair detangle and add moisture to your hair. This reduced frizz and breakage.

– Use a lightweight hair serum or oil to smooth the hair cuticle.

– Opt for loose braids, buns or ponytails to minimise exposure to humid air and reduce frizz.

– Use a wide-tooth comb or a detangling brush to gently detangle your hair. Combing style should be starting from the ends and working your way up.

– Minimise heat styling or use a heat protectant spray to prevent damage and frizz.

– Get regular trims every 6-8 weeks to prevent split ends and breakage.

– Eat a balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. This can promote healthy hair growth.

Monsoon season can be a challenging time for hair care | Image: Freepik

Also read: Expert Tips To Manage Acne Prone Skin During Summers

Natural remedies to reduce hair frizz