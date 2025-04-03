Priyanka Chopra’s Black Face Mask Stuns With Epic Glow: Why Black Charcoal Needs To Be In Your Skin Care

Updated April 3rd 2025, 10:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra has inspired many when it comes to acting, life lessons, and skincare. She also keeps her fans on the toes by offering them a glimpse of her life at home, and her recent Instagram post is an ultimate guide for glowing and shining skin. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a charcoal mask. It was followed by another selfie that shows her clear and glowing skin. The text on the photo reads, "April 2, 2025."
This is not the first time Priyanka has shared a glimpse of her beauty secret. Time and again, she shares selfies of herself wearing a black charcoal mask and slaying at events.
Activated charcoal can be a valuable addition to your skincare routines because it can deep cleanse, detoxify and control oil production. This makes it beneficial for unclogging pores and improving overall skin.
Acne Reduction: Charcoal controls oil production and unclogs pores, preventing acne and reducing blemishes.
Antibacterial Properties: Charcoal helps fight against bacterial properties that cause acne and blemishes on the skin.
Treats Psoriasis: Activated charcoal also helps treat psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by skin inflammation, and helps remove dead skin cells.
Brightens the Skin: Charcoal removes impurities and bacteria, helping to brighten the skin and even the skin tone.
One can use activated charcoal as a soap, in face masks, in face scrubs, in facial wipes and more. If you are using it as a mask, then either use the sheet or the powder. One can mix charcoal powder with water or another liquid to create a paste and apply it to the face. Leave it on for around 10-15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.
