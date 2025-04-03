sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 3rd 2025, 10:45 IST

Priyanka Chopra’s Black Face Mask Stuns With Epic Glow: Why Black Charcoal Needs To Be In Your Skin Care

Time and again, Priyanka Chopra shares selfies of herself wearing a black charcoal mask before getting ready for an event.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Priyanka Chopra's beauty secret.
Priyanka Chopra's beauty secret. | Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has inspired many when it comes to acting, life lessons, and skincare. She also keeps her fans on the toes by offering them a glimpse of her life at home, and her recent Instagram post is an ultimate guide for glowing and shining skin. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a charcoal mask. It was followed by another selfie that shows her clear and glowing skin. The text on the photo reads, "April 2, 2025."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This is not the first time Priyanka has shared a glimpse of her beauty secret. Time and again, she shares selfies of herself wearing a black charcoal mask and slaying at events.

Why does a black charcoal mask need to be in your skin care kit?

Activated charcoal can be a valuable addition to your skincare routines because it can deep cleanse, detoxify and control oil production. This makes it beneficial for unclogging pores and improving overall skin.

Acne Reduction: Charcoal controls oil production and unclogs pores, preventing acne and reducing blemishes.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Antibacterial Properties: Charcoal helps fight against bacterial properties that cause acne and blemishes on the skin.

Treats Psoriasis: Activated charcoal also helps treat psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by skin inflammation, and helps remove dead skin cells.

Brightens the Skin: Charcoal removes impurities and bacteria, helping to brighten the skin and even the skin tone.

How to use activated charcoal?

One can use activated charcoal as a soap, in face masks, in face scrubs, in facial wipes and more. If you are using it as a mask, then either use the sheet or the powder. One can mix charcoal powder with water or another liquid to create a paste and apply it to the face. Leave it on for around 10-15 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.

Published April 3rd 2025, 10:45 IST