Republic Day 2026 Special: 3 Easy Tricolour Recipes to Try at Home

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26 this year. Homes across the country are preparing to mark the occasion with patriotic fervour. While flag hoisting and cultural programmes remain central to the celebrations, food also plays an important role in bringing families together, especially to instil the patriotic feeling among young children. This Republic Day, add a delicious desi twist to your menu with tricolour recipes that reflect the spirit of the nation. You can pack these recipes in tiffin boxes to inspire co-workers or for your children to take to school. Notably, none of these recipes require an artifical food colouring for preparation.

Tricolour idlis

A representative image | Image: Freepik

A South Indian favourite gets a patriotic makeover with this simple yet healthy recipe. Prepare regular idli batter and divide it into three portions. Leave one portion plain for the white layer. Mix spinach puree into the second portion to create a natural green colour, and add grated carrot or a little red chilli paste to the third for the saffron hue. Steam the idlis separately and arrange them together on a platter to resemble the tricolour. Serve with coconut chutney and sambar for a wholesome Republic Day breakfast, without the use of any food colouring.

Tricolour paneer tikka

A representative image | Image: Freepik

This protein-rich snack is ideal for evening get-togethers. Cut paneer into cubes and divide them into three bowls. Marinate one batch with hung curd, turmeric and a hint of saffron or Kashmiri chilli powder for the orange shade. Keep the second batch plain with salt, pepper and cream for white. For the green layer, blend coriander, mint, green chillies and curd into a thick paste and coat the paneer. Grill or pan-fry the cubes and arrange them in tricolour order. Serve hot with mint chutney and lemon wedges.



Tricolour dessert



A representative image | Image: Freepik

For those who prefer a lighter and healthier dessert, this no-cook recipe is a winner. Take clear glasses and start with a layer of mango or papaya puree at the bottom. Add a thick layer of plain Greek yoghurt or hung curd, sweetened lightly with honey, in the middle. Finish with a layer of kiwi puree or chopped green grapes. Garnish with chopped nuts or chia seeds. This refreshing parfait is perfect for kids and adults alike.

