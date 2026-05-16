What Happens When You Don't Reapply Sunscreen After 2 Hours?

Sunscreen has increasingly become an important part of a skincare routine. It is essential during summer and periods of prolonged sun exposure. While a lot of people apply sunscreen before stepping outside, experts suggest that reapplying it is equally important. Reapplying is important since it helps in maintaining protection against the harmful ultraviolet rays. It is said that a sunscreen's effectiveness decreases over time because of sweating and oil production on the skin. As a result, skipping reapplication may leave the skin more vulnerable to sun damage.

What happens when sunscreen isn't reapplied?

UV protection starts to decrease

Not reapplying sunscreen causes a reduction in UV protection | Image: Freepik

Experts suggest sunscreen does not provide full-day protection after a single application. Its effectiveness may gradually reduce after a few hours, especially outdoors. A study published in the American Academy of Dermatology recommended reapplying sunscreen after every two hours during sun exposure is important for the skin against the harmful rays.

Skin becomes more prone to sunburn

Skin becomes more prone to sunburn when sunscreen isn't reapplied | Image: Freepik

The burns on the skin after long exposure to UV radiation from the sun are called sunburns. The skin may develop mild to severe burns, which can appear as red and painful patches with blisters. Without proper reapplication, UV rays may penetrate the skin more easily, increasing the chances of redness and sunburn.

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Sweating and water exposure remove sunscreen

Sweating breaks down sunscreen layers | Image: Freepik

Sweating, humidity, swimming, and wiping the face break down the sunscreen layers faster, resulting in a considerable reduction in protection.

Inflammation

Sun exposure causes skin inflammation | Image: Freepik

Inflammation occurs in the skin tissue when it's exposed to harmful ultraviolet radiation. It is a part of the natural healing process of skin that is damaged due to the UV rays. When sunscreen isn't reapplied, it could lead to the skin swelling up, along with redness and pain.

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Also Read: How To Use Raw Milk On Face To Reduce Skin Dryness During Summers

Hyperpigmentation worsens

Hyperpigmentation gets worse with sun exposure | Image: Freepik