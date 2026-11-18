Pollution not only impacts the environment but also adversely impacts the hair and skin condition by slowly damaging it on daily basis. The small dust particle that seems to settle in the environment as smog are clogging your skin pores and settling on your hair follicles enough to rob it off its health. These pollutants if not dealt with results in breakouts and hair problems also repeated exposure may make the damage permanent. Here I am sharing some tips that you can include in your daily routine to avoid it all and keep your hair and skin healthy.

Skincare and Daily Commute

As majority commute using public transport, they are more prone to the after effects of pollution due to the exposure to it on daily basis. You can begin by taking following precautions:



• Use a face covering or a good mask while traveling especially through dusty areas.

• Wearing sunglasses or shades all the time while outside protects your eyes from microscopic dust particles.

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• Cover your hair with a scarf or use a helmet liner for this purpose if traveling on two-wheeler.

• Always layer up your skin with SPF 30+ broad spectrum sunscreen.

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EOD Skin Reset

EOD or end of day skin reset ensures that your skin bounces back from the atrocities of pollution and you reduce the damage done by reversing through some healthy night time skincare routine.

• Use a deep cleanser that is formulated with Tulsi or Neem to purify skin pores.

• If you wear makeup then double cleanse your skin using an oil-based makeup remover first or a makeup removal balm.

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• Use a gentle scrub but not more than twice a week.

• argeted treatments can be done at night like using skin serums that hydrate the skin or acne treatment creams that work overnight.

• You can also use sheet masks infused with cucumber, aloe vera or glycerine.

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Scalp Care as Essential as Hair Care



• Wash your hair thrice a week but with gentle natural, paraben free cleanser.

• Remember to use shampoo on your scalp and gently massage your roots then move on to the length of the hair.

• Follow with conditioner to prevent dryness issues.

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• After wash gently press and towel dry your hair with a microfibre towel.

• Use a pollution-resistant hair serum or a hydrating serum that doubles up as the same.

Daily Routine When You Reach Home

Your daily skincare habits are where your skin health is therefore, I suggest you include the following:



• Always change your outdoor clothes as they are already dusted with microparticle of pollution, if possible, throw them in the wash basket.

• If you have encountered heavy dust or smoke on your commute then you need to wash your hair after reaching home.

• Of course, face cleansing is essential as always.

• Your frequently used accessories like hair comb and hair brush should be kept clean.

• Use silk pillow case to avoid hair damage.

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• Never touch your face with dirty hands, always remember to wash your hands first on entering your home or office premises for better hygiene after commute.

• You may include half a teaspoon of Turmeric in a glass full milk as your daily habit at night time if your body tolerates it.