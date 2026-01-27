Struggling With Dry And Chapped Lips? Try These 5 Easy DIY Lip Scrubs For Relief

Dry, chapped and pigmented lips are a common concern, especially with changing weather, dehydration and frequent use of matte lipsticks. Simple DIY lip scrubs made with kitchen ingredients can work wonders to provide long-term relief from such issues. These natural exfoliators gently remove dead skin, boost blood circulation and help restore the lips’ natural pink tone.

Sugar and Honey scrub

This classic combination is a saviour for dry lips. Sugar works as a gentle exfoliant, while honey deeply moisturises and heals cracked skin. Mix one teaspoon of sugar with half a teaspoon of honey, massage it onto your lips in circular motions for a minute, and rinse with lukewarm water. Use this scrub twice a week for soft, supple lips.

Coffee and coconut oil

Coffee is known to help reduce pigmentation, making it ideal for dark lips. Coconut oil, on the other hand, nourishes and repairs the skin barrier. Combine half a teaspoon of coffee powder with a few drops of coconut oil, gently scrub your lips and leave it on for two minutes before wiping off. This scrub also improves blood flow, giving lips a healthy tint.

Beetroot and sugar

If lip darkness is your main concern, beetroot is a natural tinting agent packed with antioxidants. Mix beetroot juice with sugar to form a grainy paste. Scrub lightly and wash off. With regular use, this helps lighten pigmentation while adding a subtle rosy hue to the lips.

Oatmeal and milk

For sensitive lips, oatmeal is a mild exfoliant that removes flakes without irritation. Milk contains lactic acid that helps lighten dark patches. Blend powdered oats with raw milk, apply gently and rinse after a minute. This scrub is especially useful for extremely dry, flaky lips.



Almond oil and brown sugar



Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, which helps repair damaged skin and reduce darkness over time. Mix it with brown sugar and massage gently. This nourishing scrub works well as a night-care ritual.



