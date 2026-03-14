Updated 14 March 2026 at 23:03 IST
Summer Beauty Tips: How To Avoid Tanning, Sunburn and Dryness Of Skin?
From regularly applying sunscreen to keeping yourself adequately hydrated, here are some tips to get flawless skin in summers.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
The summer season has begun, and temperatures are showing a steady rise day by day. The scorching sun and excessive sweating is already causing discomfort, with situation set to get worse in the coming months. Amidst the intense sunlight and humid heat, taking care of your skin becomes even more crucial. Adopt these methods to keep your skin healthy this summer.
Use sunscreen
Whether you are a student or your work requires you to step out of the house, it is essential to apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30+ daily—not just on your face, but also on your hands and feet—to protect your skin from tanning, sunburn and dryness. Furthermore, you should reapply it at least 3 to 4 times throughout the day.
Advertisement
Adequate hydration is a must
During the summer season, preventing dehydration in the body is of utmost importance. Therefore, make sure to drink at least 3 to 4 liters of water throughout the day at regular intervals.
Fruits
During the summer months, incorporate water-rich seasonal fruits into your daily diet. This will make you feel refreshed and prevent dehydration.
Advertisement
Wear cotton clothes, use accessories
During periods of intense heat, whenever you step out of the house, try to wear light-colored cotton clothing to help minimise the sensation of heat. Additionally, use accessories such as a scarf, hat, sunglasses or an umbrella when venturing outdoors.
When to avoid going out?
Refrain from stepping out during the peak sunlight hours—specifically between 10 am and 4 pm. By doing so, you can significantly protect your skin from tanning, sunburn and dryness.
Home remedies to remove tanning
If you get tanned from sun exposure, you can apply aloe vera gel, yogurt, cucumber or tomato juice to your skin in the affected area.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 23:03 IST