Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 14 March 2026 at 23:03 IST

Summer Beauty Tips: How To Avoid Tanning, Sunburn and Dryness Of Skin?

From regularly applying sunscreen to keeping yourself adequately hydrated, here are some tips to get flawless skin in summers.

Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Try these tips for a great skin in summers
Try these tips for a great skin in summers | Image: Republic

The summer season has begun, and temperatures are showing a steady rise day by day. The scorching sun and excessive sweating is already causing discomfort, with situation set to get worse in the coming months. Amidst the intense sunlight and humid heat, taking care of your skin becomes even more crucial. Adopt these methods to keep your skin healthy this summer.

Also read: What Is Divorce Dust? Viral Makeup Trend That Exposes Cheating Partners

Use sunscreen

Whether you are a student or your work requires you to step out of the house, it is essential to apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30+ daily—not just on your face, but also on your hands and feet—to protect your skin from tanning, sunburn and dryness. Furthermore, you should reapply it at least 3 to 4 times throughout the day.

Also read: Don't Discard Orange Peels, Make A Face Pack Instead - Here's The Recipe

Advertisement
Applying sunscreen is must during summers | Image: Freepik

Adequate hydration is a must

During the summer season, preventing dehydration in the body is of utmost importance. Therefore, make sure to drink at least 3 to 4 liters of water throughout the day at regular intervals.

Fruits

During the summer months, incorporate water-rich seasonal fruits into your daily diet. This will make you feel refreshed and prevent dehydration.

Advertisement
Water-rich fruits prevent dehydration in summers | Image: Freepik

Wear cotton clothes, use accessories

During periods of intense heat, whenever you step out of the house, try to wear light-colored cotton clothing to help minimise the sensation of heat. Additionally, use accessories such as a scarf, hat, sunglasses or an umbrella when venturing outdoors.

When to avoid going out?

Refrain from stepping out during the peak sunlight hours—specifically between 10 am and 4 pm. By doing so, you can significantly protect your skin from tanning, sunburn and dryness.

Home remedies to remove tanning

If you get tanned from sun exposure, you can apply aloe vera gel, yogurt, cucumber or tomato juice to your skin in the affected area.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 14 March 2026 at 23:03 IST