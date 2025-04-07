Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic's Frail to Fit Transformation In 2 years Is Stunning

Hardik Pandya 's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic fitness regime is our daily dose of motivation. She always share videos of her rigorous workout routine. She recently shared few exercises and was also seen having fun in the gym with her buddy and trainer Alex Ilic.

Natasa shares her heavy work out routine

The Serbian model and dancer took to her Instagram stories and shared her fitness regime. In one video, Natasa started her workout by doing heavy-weighted squats. When done correctly, weighted squats can build strength in your lower body and core muscles that help improve your body balance and posture.

In another story she shared a post in which she took a selfie with Alex Ilic post work out. Along with the post, the caption read, “What’s the caption?”.

Natasa is from Serbia and made her way into the entertainment industry through her various dance performances. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2013 with a special dance number in the movie Satyagraha and has starred in Fukrey Returns, Zero and Action Jackson, among others. She has also been featured in a web series, Flesh (2020). Apart from acting, she has also participated in the reality-based show Bigg Boss 8 but was evicted on day 28.

Why adding exercise to daily routine is important for body?

The benefits of varying your workout regimen are multifaceted. Firstly, it prevents boredom and keeps the exercise journey exciting. Incorporating diverse activities such as swimming or dancing can rejuvenate your interest and commitment to fitness. Secondly, it ensures that different muscle groups are engaged, making your body stronger and more versatile. Furthermore, switching routines can help reduce the risk of overuse injuries, as it alleviates repeated stress on the same muscles and joints.

