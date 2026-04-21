These Japanese Skincare Tips Can Take Years Off Your Face

Cleansers, toners, serums, creams and sunscreens are part of everyone's skincare routine. However, these alone won't be enough to make their skin appear and feel better. Many people believe that the more products they use, the better the results will be. However, Japanese skincare teaches us something entirely different. If you adopt a Japanese skincare routine, you will discover that you can achieve excellent results using fewer products.

Essential steps in Japanese skincare

Double cleansing is crucial: After spending the entire day in the sun, it is common for sweat and excess oil to accumulate on one's face. In such instances, double cleansing is absolutely essential to keep your skin in optimal condition. First, you must remove your makeup using an oil-based cleanser, and then thoroughly cleanse your skin using a face wash.

Japanese skincare puts emphasis on cleansing | Image: freepik

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Incorporate green tea in skincare: The antioxidants found in green tea can protect the skin from damage and help reduce inflammation. You can incorporate it into your daily skincare routine by using it in a face mask, a toner, or as an ingredient in other skincare products.

Stay protected from the sun: In Japan, people never step outdoors without applying sunscreen. Therefore, if you too wish to maintain healthy, beautiful skin, make sure to include a lightweight, fast-absorbing sunscreen in your daily routine.

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Japanese skincare doesn't rely on using too many products | Image: Freepik

Gentle exfoliation: Removing dead skin cells is vital for maintaining a glowing complexion. If you are planning to exfoliate your skin, consider using a gentle scrub, like one based on rice or enzymes.