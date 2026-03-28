Think Twice Before Throwing Away The Used Green Tea Bags: Smart Ways To Reuse Them At Home

Most people do away with green tea bag after it has been dipped and served. However, little is known that even after the bags have been used to make green tea, the contents of the bag can be used for various other purposes around the house. From skincare to household chores, a used green tea bag has more uses than simply making tea.

Skincare uses of green tea bags

One of the most popular uses of used green tea bags is in skincare. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has soothing properties that can help reduce puffiness and dark circles. Simply refrigerate the used tea bags for a while and place them over your eyes for 10–15 minutes. It’s a quick and natural way to refresh tired eyes after a long day.

It is also a simple and cost-friendly option for acne-prone skin. Once the green tea bag is cooled, simply dab it on acne areas. The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea may help calm redness and irritation. Used green tea bags are also excellent for hair care. You can steep them again in warm water to create a light tea rinse. After shampooing, pour this over your scalp and hair. It can help add shine, reduce dandruff, and promote a healthier scalp over time.

Natural deodorant

Not just skincare, used skincare bags serve multiple purposes around the house as well. They act as natural deodorisers. Place dried used tea bags in your refrigerator, shoes, carpets or even cupboards to absorb unpleasant odours. Their ability to neutralise smells makes them a great alternative to chemical-based fresheners.



Also Read: Summer Heat Can Cause Dandruff, Here Are The Best Ways To Prevent It

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Use as compost

Garden lovers can benefit from used green tea bags, too. They can be added to compost or even placed directly in plant soil. They enrich the soil with nutrients and improve moisture retention, helping plants grow better.

As a treatment for insect bites

Another underrated use is for minor burns or insect bites. A cooled green tea bag can be applied to the affected area to provide a soothing effect and reduce discomfort.