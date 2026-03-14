How to Make Chai Without LPG Cylinder? Know Other Gas-Saving Alternatives To Prepare Milk Tea

Chai, or milk tea, is part of the cultural fabric of India. Most Indian households wake up to the smell of tea leaves boiling in ginger-infused water, topped with milk and sugar. From morning conversations to evening breaks, tea has long been a comforting ritual across households.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is used in cylinders, which are used to make food and run the kitchen in many Indian homes. Apart from this, problems of black marketing and hoarding have also plagued the cylinder supply in some regions, causing panic and worry among citizens. However, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East region, there has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

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If you are also worried about the shortage of LPG affecting your area, here are some alternatives that you can stock up on, atleast for the preparation of your tea.

How to make tea without an LPG cylinder?

Even if you are dealing with a temporary gas shortage, making tea (and other essential food items) without a gas stove is absolutely possible. With a little creativity, you can still enjoy your favourite cup of chai without missing a beat.

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Use an electric kettle

An electric kettle is one of the easiest and most convenient alternatives. Simply pour water into the kettle, add tea leaves, and let the water heat. Once the water boils, you can add sugar, milk (if using milk tea), and let it steep for a few minutes. Some kettles allow you to boil milk directly, while others work best for preparing black tea first and then mixing in warm milk.

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Try an induction cooktop



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Induction cooktops have become common in many Indian homes. All you need is an induction-compatible pan. Add water, tea leaves, milk, sugar and spices such as ginger or cardamom, just like you would on a regular stove. Switch on the induction cooktop and let the tea simmer until it reaches your desired strength. This will ensure a better and more authentic taste of tea, resembling the cylinder-made chai.

Microwave method

A microwave can also help you prepare a quick cup of tea. Heat a cup of water in the microwave for about 1–2 minutes. Add a tea bag or loose tea leaves and let it steep. For milk tea, warm the milk separately and mix it with the brewed tea. While it may not taste exactly like stovetop chai, it works well in a pinch.



Also Read: How To Save Cooking Gas At Home? Here Are Some Easy Tips

Traditional method

In more desperate and trying times, tea can be made on a small coal or wood fire. A metal kettle or saucepan placed over the flame can easily bring water and milk to a boil, producing a smoky, rustic flavour that many people enjoy.

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