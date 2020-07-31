Films Division To Screen Documentaries To Mark 140th Birth Anniversary Of Munshi Premchand

July 31 marks the 140th birthday of famous Hindi storyteller and novelist Munshi Premchand. Born in a village four miles from Varanasi, his real name was Dhanpat Rai Srivastava. His education began with reading Urdu, Persian, and teaching employment. After passing the matriculation examination in 1898, he was appointed as a teacher in a local school.

There are many ways of looking at society. Either it can be understood from the economic point of view or from the geographical perspective or in view of its political leanings. But apart from this, when we try to see the society - the journey goes through Munshi Premchand's stories, novels, and its characters, at the center of which was a human sensation and its environment.

Premchand was one of the most renowned and prolific authors who was known for his short stories in Hindi and Urdu. His famous Hindi compositions are; Novels: Sevasadan, Premashram, Nirmala, Rangbhoomi, Drone, Godan; Story Collection: The Passer of Salt, Prem Pachisi, Soze Vatan, Prem Tirth, Five Flowers, Sapta Suman; Child Literature: The story of the dog, stories of the forest.

Furthermore, Films Division Mumbai will do a screening of two special documentaries to mark the 140th birth anniversary of the most accomplished writer and storyteller.

