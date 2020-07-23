Chetan Bhagat Snaps Back At Anupama Chopra's Question On Writer's Credit: Ask Your Husband

Anupama Chopra recently called out giant streaming platforms for not acknowledging writers and lyricists in their credits. Her tweet was in response to the news that Dil Bechara's lyricist was not credited for the album on Spotify. However, author Chetan Bhagat snapped back at Anupama Chopra's tweet by telling her to 'ask her husband'.

Anupama Chopra recently shared the above message on Twitter. Her tweet was a reaction to lyricist Swanand Kirkire's tweet, in which Swanand revealed that Dil Bechara's album on Spotify did not credit its lyricist, Amitabh Bhattacharya. In her tweet, Anupama Chopra questioned why streaming giants failed to acknowledge writers. It has been reported before that Netflix and other streaming platforms often do not credit their writers, and sometimes, even the directors are not named in the credits.

After Anupama Chopra posted the above tweet, author Chetan Bhagat took to social media to clap back at her and her husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In his post, Chetan Bhagat told Anupama Chopra, "Ask your husband." For those unaware, Chetan Bhagat and Anupama Chopra have been feuding on Twitter for the past few days. Their argument started online after Chetan Bhagat called out "snob and elitist critics" and told them to be fair to Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara. Anupama Chopra then slammed Chetan by saying that he was lowering the 'discourse'.

This started a heated argument between Chetan Bhagat and Anupama Chopra. Chetan Bhagat then called out Anupama's husband, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vidhu had failed to credit Chetan Bhagat's book, Five Point Someone, which 3 Idiots was loosely based on. Chetan Bhagat also claimed that Vidhu Vinod Chopra publicly shamed him and even made him suicidal.

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Chetan further added that he was never credited for the script of 3 Idiots. He revealed that the movie was officially credited to Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra and that he never won any awards for it. Chetan Bhagat also claimed that the whole critic "ecosystem" was rattled because of his one tweet. Chetan's sarcastic response to Anupama Chopra's latest tweet seems to be a continuation of their previous argument, as Chetan Bhagat still adamantly believes that he was wronged by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the makers of 3 Idiots.

