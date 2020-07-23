Meek Mill's Net Worth, How Well Off Is The American Rapper And Songwriter? Read Details

Meek Mill, an American rapper, songwriter and activist, began his career as an underground battle rapper. Meek Mill made his solo debut in 2011 and released his first album, Dreams & Nightmares. Ever since then, he has come a long way. Here's a look at Meek Mill's net worth.

Meek Mill's net worth

According to the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Meek Mill's net worth is Rs 150 crore ($20 Million). His first album, Dreams & Nightmares peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200. Meek Mill's income is contributed to by songs and brand endorsements.

Meek Mill continued his career by releasing mixtapes. After the success of Dreams & Nightmares, Meek Mill unveiled his second album, Dreams Worth More Than Money in 2015. The album hit the bullseye and once again reached number 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2017, he came up with his third album titled, Wins & Losses which garnered massive attention.

He then went on to release nine mixtapes. Meek Mill has worked with biggies like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Tory Lanez, Post Malone, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran and many others. Some his numbers like Going Bad, Otherside of America, Beleive, Litty, Fall Thru have hit a staggering number of views online. His single titled All Eyes on You has hit 411 Million views.

Meek Mill is the rapper's professional name. He is known as Robert Rahmeek William. Born on May 6, 1987, the 33-year-old lived in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reportedly, Meek Mill's car collection is huge as he is very fond of them. He owns several cars that include Aston Martin Rapide, Rolls Royce Wraith, Bentley Mulsanne, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes G Wagon, Lamborghini Aventador among others, a report stated.

Meek Mill's houses

On May 18, 2020, Meek Mill announced that he brought his dream house. He also asked fans to stop by and see his new house. As per reports, in 2019, he was planning to move in together with Nicki Minaj in a Beverly Hills mansion. However, things did not go down well with the duo, and so the decision was then called off.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

