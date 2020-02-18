The Debate
15 Best Translated Books That Are A Must-read For All Literary Lovers

Books

The most important thing during the translation of literary work is to retain its original essence. Here is a list of 15 best translated books.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Best translated books

Translation of literature books is taking a turn with the start of several brilliant literary works being translated all over the world. However, the biggest challenge when it comes to translating a regional language book is to recollect the perception and shades of the language in which it was originally written. A huge number of writers are doing great work with their own touch and perception of language, tone, and meaning. According to experts, the most important thing to make a note during the translation of literary work is to retain the original essence of that literary gem.

These genius and talented writers translate these literary works with their sense of linguistic flexibility and their ability to manoeuvre several languages for a literary determination. They carve a niche in the translation genre and do wonders for the literary pieces for the readers. So, here are some of the best and must-read translated books from the last five years. 

15 must-read and best books that were translated in other languages

Book Name

Writer

Translator

Literature

Poonachi

Perumal Murugan

N.Kalyan Raman

Tamil

Jasmine Days

Benyamin

Shahnaz Habib

Malayalam

The Complete Short Stories

Munshi Premchand

M. Asaduddin


Hindi

The Unseeing Idol of Light

K.R. Meera

Ministhy S

Malayalam 

There's Gunpowder in the Air

Manoranjan Byapari

Arunava Sinha

Bangla

A Lonely Harvest'

&

'Trial by Silence

Perumal Murugan

Aniruddhan Vasudevan

Tamil

Interrogating My Chandal Life: An Autobiography of a Dalit

Manoranjan Byapari

Sipra Mukherjee

Hindi

One Hundred Shadows

Hwang Jungeun

Jung Yewon

Korean

The Plotters

Un-Su Kim

Sora-Kim Russell

Korean 

Heat

Poomani

N. Kalyan Raman

Tamil

Celestial Bodies

Jokha Alharthi

Marilyn Booth

Arabic

The Angel’s Beauty Spots

K.R. Meera

J. Devika

Malayalam

A Promised Land 

Khadija Mastur

Daisy Rockwell

Urdu

The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die

Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay

Arunava Sinha

Bengali

Al Arabian Novel Factory

Benyamin

Shahnaz Habib

Malayalam

Published:
