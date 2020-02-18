15 Best Translated Books That Are A Must-read For All Literary Lovers

Translation of literature books is taking a turn with the start of several brilliant literary works being translated all over the world. However, the biggest challenge when it comes to translating a regional language book is to recollect the perception and shades of the language in which it was originally written. A huge number of writers are doing great work with their own touch and perception of language, tone, and meaning. According to experts, the most important thing to make a note during the translation of literary work is to retain the original essence of that literary gem.

These genius and talented writers translate these literary works with their sense of linguistic flexibility and their ability to manoeuvre several languages for a literary determination. They carve a niche in the translation genre and do wonders for the literary pieces for the readers. So, here are some of the best and must-read translated books from the last five years.

15 must-read and best books that were translated in other languages

Book Name Writer Translator Literature Poonachi Perumal Murugan N.Kalyan Raman Tamil Jasmine Days Benyamin Shahnaz Habib Malayalam The Complete Short Stories Munshi Premchand M. Asaduddin

Hindi The Unseeing Idol of Light K.R. Meera Ministhy S Malayalam There's Gunpowder in the Air Manoranjan Byapari Arunava Sinha Bangla A Lonely Harvest' & 'Trial by Silence Perumal Murugan Aniruddhan Vasudevan Tamil Interrogating My Chandal Life: An Autobiography of a Dalit Manoranjan Byapari Sipra Mukherjee Hindi One Hundred Shadows Hwang Jungeun Jung Yewon Korean The Plotters Un-Su Kim Sora-Kim Russell Korean Heat Poomani N. Kalyan Raman Tamil Celestial Bodies Jokha Alharthi Marilyn Booth Arabic The Angel’s Beauty Spots K.R. Meera J. Devika Malayalam A Promised Land Khadija Mastur Daisy Rockwell Urdu The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay Arunava Sinha Bengali Al Arabian Novel Factory Benyamin Shahnaz Habib Malayalam

