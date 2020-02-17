Best Travel Books That Are Must-read For All Who Love To Travel

For many book lovers, the right book is known to change their lives forever. It is been said that any great travel book can be successful only if it is measured in miles and not in awards. Many times reading a book can also be as transformative as the journey itself. For all the book lovers, here are some of the best books on travel.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Why He decided to sign 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Here are the top 5 Best travel books

The Alchemist

This book is said to one of those books which will help you go after your dreams. The Alchemist is the story about following your dreams. Written by Paulo Coelho, the novel follows the story of a young shepherd boy as he travels from Spain to Egypt following his heart. During his journey, he also learns love and also the meaning of life. The book was originally written in Portuguese it later became a widely translated international bestseller.

Vagabonding

This book is said to be a must-read for all those who are new to long-term travelling. The author of this book Rolf Potts had spent 10 years on the road. The author also walked across Israel. The book is known to contain valuable insights, quotes and a lot of practical information. The book is a must-read for all the newbies who are planning long term travelling.

Inca-Kola: A Traveller’s Tale of Peru

Written by Mathew Parris, the hilarious book should be on your list before you plan your trip to South America, especially Peru. The book follows the author's journey around Peru. He has also shared the great adventures that he experience with some humour.

The Looptail

The book is based on the extraordinary story of the author Bruce Poon Tip's personal adventures. The novel revolves around his story on how he established his own successful adventure travel company. the company is operated in more than 100 countries. The book is a must-read for those who have entrepreneurial instincts to establishing something of their own.

The Promise of a Pencil

Written by Adam Braun, the book is based on the story of how a young man turned $25 into more than 200 schools around the world. The book also focuses on the guiding steps anyone can take to lead a successful and significant life. The book is also the autobiography written by Adam Braun.

Also Read: 'Love Aaj Kal' Breaking Advance Booking Records Of THESE Movies

Also Read: Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It