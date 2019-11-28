Author Amish Tripathi Is Ready To Take A Government Job Next?

Amish Tripathi, the author of the Shiva trilogy and Ram series, has announced that he will be moving to London, UK. Amish will be taking up the important role of the director of The Nehru Centre located in the city. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the author shared as to how he applied for this job and his thoughts about leaving India for the next three years.

Amish takes up an important role:

Amish will be the head of the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in the UK. The writer shared that he first heard about this position two years ago, but he didn't have the time then. Changes in circumstances made him apply when the vacancy opened up again this year.

Amish shared that the application process was very thorough. He talked about how the government-style of working is different. He shared that there are a lot of procedures to be followed and there is more opportunity there. Amish also complimented the heritage and premises of The Nehru Centre. He revealed that the challenge is to build a new world around it.

The events to be held in December have already been lined up. These include an exhibition of RK Laxman's artwork, poetry, and music by Kamalbir Singh, Neha Dicholkar's Bharatnatyam performance, and a session on Tagore in the Light of Rembrandt. Amish talked about how The Nehru Centre will appeal to the elderly but they are making sure to also attract the current audience.

While Amish will certainly become busy with the work, fans are worried about where writing would fit in this schedule. Amish shared that he wrote his first two books while he was working at a bank. So the author sees no problems with him still continuing to write.

The third novel from the Ram Chandra series was recently released. It is named Raavan: Enemy of Aryavatta. There are still two books to go in the series.

