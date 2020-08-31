Amrita Pritam Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Novelist And Her Famous Works?

Amrita Pritam was a famous Indian author and poet, and fans are celebrating her 101st birth anniversary today. The feminist author was very well known for her writings on the India-Pakistan partition and gained many prestigious awards for her work. Test your knowledge about Amrita Pritam on her birth anniversary with this quiz:

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna shares pic from 'joyous reading' session, expresses love for books

Amrita Pritam Quiz -How well do you know the author?

1. Where was Amrita Pritam born?

Amritsar, Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan

Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab

2. At what age did Amrita Pritam publish her first book of poems?

11 years

22 years

16 years

31 years

Also Read | Black-owned bookstores want action after influx in business

3. What's the name of the most famous character from her book, Pinjar (1950)?

Puro

Nira

Katha

Ranjha

4. For which poet did Amrita Pritam have a lot of affection for?

Sahir Ludhianvi

Surjit Patar

Vir Singh

Bawa Balwant

5. What was Amrita Pritam's father's profession?

An editor

A poet

A scholar of Braj Bhasha language

All of Above

6. Which male Indian poet recorded an audiobook of Amrita Pritam's work?

Javed Akhtar

Adil Jussawla

Gulzar

None of the above

7. Amrita was a follower of which of these gurus?

Sri Sri

Sadhguru

Osho

None of the above

8. In which languages was Amrita’s work translated into?

English & French

Dutch & Japanese

Danish & Mandarin

All of the above

9. Amrita was a recipient of which of these awards?

Padma Shri

Vasptasarov Award

Bhartia Gnanpith Award

All of the Above

10. How many kids did Amrita have?

One son

One son and one daughter

None

Two daughters

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals two books that shaped the way she 'thinks, learns, & acts'

Amrita Pritam trivia quiz answers

Amrita was born in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. Mandi Bahauddin is in Pakistan now. Her first book of poems was published when she was 16 years old. The book was called Amrit Lehran ("Immortal Waves") and was published in 1936. The name of the main character from the book Pinjar (1950) was Puro. The book was also made into a movie called Pinjar (2003). Amrita Pritam really liked the poet Sahir Ludhianvi. It is also reported she wrote many poems keeping him in mind. Amrita Pritam's father was an editor, a poet and a scholar of Braj Bhasha language. So the answer is all of above. Gulzar recorded an audiobook called Amrita recited by Gulzar in 2007. Amrita Pritam was devout follower of Osho and also wrote for him time and again. All of the Above: Her books were translated into English, French, Danish, Japanese, Mandarin and other languages. All of the Above: Amirta is one of the most awarded Indian authors. She bagged the award of Padma Shri (1969), International Vaptsarov Award from the Republic of Bulgaria (1979), D.Litt.honorary degrees and many more. Her first award as reported was Bhartiya Gnanpith Award for Kagaj te Canvas. Amrita has two kids, one daughter and one son.

Also Read | Tokyo professor sends books to village kids learning Japanese

Promo Pic Credit: Prasar Bharati Archive's YouTube